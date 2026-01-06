Intel: Tuesday update on Jadan Baugh

Intel: Tuesday update on Jadan Baughby: Keith Niebuhr2 hours agoOn3KeithRead In AppSep 13, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) catches a pass for a touchdown against the LSU Tigers that was called back for a penalty during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn ImagesFive days into the two-week transfer window, Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh has not entered the portal, nor has he declared he’s staying at UF for his junior season.