Is Florida a dark horse contender for the playoffs?

The Florida Gators have a new head coach, new coordinators, new quarterbacks, a rebuilt offensive line — and are coming off a four-win season. But could they contend for a playoff spot?

Steven Lassan of Athlon Sports thinks so.

He calls UF one of seven teams with the best chance to make the CFB Playoff for the first time in 2026.

Here is what he wrote about the Florida Gators:

“Florida isn’t hurting for talent. New coach Jon Sumrall is one of the offseason’s top hires and landed two of the best coordinators by bringing aboard Buster Faulkner from Georgia Tech to direct the offense, and SEC veteran Brad White from Kentucky to call the defense.

Sumrall and his staff should do a much better job at maximizing a roster that includes some of the SEC’s top skill talent with running back Jadan Baugh and receivers Dallas Wilson and Vernell Brown III. The offense received a boost from the portal, as Eric Singleton (Georgia Tech) and Micah Mays (Wake Forest) add more talent and depth to the receiving corps, and Harrison Moore (Georgia Tech) should fill a key void along the offensive line at center.

Although the Gators exited spring with an ongoing quarterback battle between Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo and redshirt freshman Tramell Jones Jr., both players have flashed enough potential to have confidence that either will be solid under center. Also, the defense is primed for a step forward thanks to the emergence and continued development from young talent, including edge rusher Jayden Woods, end LJ McCray, and linebackers Aaron Chiles and Myles Graham.”

Lassan also pointed to UF’s schedule, which he called “favorable.” While that schedule still is difficult, it definitely seems to be easier (on paper) than a year ago when the Florida Gators faced a treacherous SEC slate — and had to play at Miami, the eventual national runner-up.

Lassan said the Florida Gators’ 2026 schedule “provides a path to eight (or more victories).”

Here are the six other teams he included in this piece:

—BYU: “With 11 starters back, including quarterback Bear Bachmeier and running back LJ Martin, to go with a defense that should rank among the best in the Big 12, coach Kalani Sitake’s program might have all of the pieces to break through in ‘26.”

—Houston: “The Cougars took a massive step forward last season, jumping from 4-8 in coach Willie Fritz’s first year to 10-3 overall in ‘25. The optimism for a run at a playoff spot starts on offense. Quarterback Conner Weigman thrived in his first season at Houston.”

—Louisville: “Miami is a heavy favorite to win the ACC in ‘26. However, Louisville has won at least nine games in each of its three seasons under coach Jeff Brohm and defeated the Hurricanes 24-21 on the road last year.”

—Oklahoma State: “From 1-11 to a spot in the College Football Playoff? It could happen in Stillwater this year. Change is the biggest storyline for Oklahoma State in ‘26. New coach Eric Morris arrives after a successful three-year stint at North Texas and brings the blueprint and impact transfers to already form one of the nation’s top offenses in Stillwater.”

—USC: “After a 7-6 Big Ten debut in 2024, USC enters ‘26 on more stable footing following last year’s 9-4 campaign. Entering coach Lincoln Riley’s fifth season in charge, the Trojans seem primed for their best run at the playoff since the ‘22 campaign.”

—Virginia Tech: “Although James Franklin retooled the roster through the portal, the foundation already features 14 returning starters (most of any team in the ACC). Included in Franklin’s first transfer haul in Blacksburg was a handful of his former Penn State players, including quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer and tight end Luke Reynolds.”

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