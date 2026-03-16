Is Green Bay the team to watch for Anthony Richardson?

After three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson requested a trade on Feb. 26. A deal has yet to materialize, but speculation continues to swirl about where Richardson — the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft — could land next.

The primary rumored destination as of Monday: Green Bay.

Here’s what people already saying ….

*ProFootballRumors.com: “With Jordan Love entrenched under center, the Packers are in better shape at QB than the Colts. That does not bode well for Richardson on paper, but one former backup has already revived his career in Green Bay in recent years. Back in August 2024, the Packers bought low on former Titans third-rounder Malik Willis, whom they acquired for a seventh-round selection. The move was a resounding success for both sides, as Willis emerged as one of the league’s most effective backups during his Packers tenure.

After Willis opened eyes over 11 appearances and three starts in Green Bay, the Dolphins inked him to a three-year, $67.5MM pact in free agency this week. Willis, 26, will earn a guaranteed $45MM in Miami, where he will enter next season as a starter. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound Richardson will hope for a similar fate if he follows Willis as a backup in Green Bay. The Packers’ current QB depth chart includes Love, Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord.”

*Stephen Holder, ESPN: “Update on Colts QB Anthony Richardson, who is available via trade. No deal is imminent, per multiple sources. There are interested teams, but the dust is still settling from free agency. One particular team to monitor: the Green Bay Packers.”

*Cleveland.com: “As for the Browns, they’re not trading for Richardson, despite widespread rumors during the first week of free agency that they’d pursue him, sources say. It’s never been a serious consideration for them, although they usually do their due diligence on available veterans to see if it’s a fit.

But Richardson was never in their plans, and the rumors were unfounded.

At this point, the Browns are prepared to move forward with Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders as their top two contenders for the 2026 starting job, unless their remaining work on the draft-eligible quarterbacks alters those plans.”

*Fansided: “The Packers don’t have to go all-in on Richardson by any means. But they should seriously consider landing him, as he’d be the perfect project to build up while also having a usable backup in the event Jordan Love (inevitably) gets hurt.

The Packers shouldn’t have to give up a lot here. Yes, quarterbacks typically yield a better return than any other position, even ones with as spotty a track record as Richardson’s to date. But between his inconsistency as a passer and his off-field concerns, I have a hard time seeing him fetch more than a Day 3 pick. And a fifth-round selection is worth it when it comes to getting someone with potential like Richardson’s; just like (Packers coach Matt LaFleur) was happy to work with Love, he should be excited at the chance to help Richardson reach his potential.”

*Dairyland Express: “The Green Bay Packers have been taking their time in addressing the backup quarterback spot behind Jordan Love following Malik Willis’ departure.

There were a few options available for the Packers when free agency opened last week, such as Trey Lance, Mitchell Trubisky, Kenny Pickett, and Marcus Mariota. Unfortunately, those quarterbacks (and others) have since found new homes, limiting Green Bay’s options.



With that being said, general manager Brian Gutekunst might want to consider a trade as the most feasible way to address his team’s QB2 needs.

Indianapolis Colts QB Anthony Richardson, who is reportedly available, is the perfect candidate for Green Bay. While ESPN’s Stephen Holder reported that a deal is not imminent for Richardson last week, he added that Green Bay is a team to monitor.

With that being said, the Packers may want to move quickly on a potential Richardson deal after seeing a former first-round QB get traded on Monday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the New York Jets are trading former Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields to the Kansas City Chiefs, “pending a physical.”

Anthony Richardson’s NFL numbers, per ESPN.com