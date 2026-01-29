Jac Caglianone compared to Rays All-Star
Florida baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan to return from his leave of absence...
With the success that former Florida Gators first baseman Pete Alonso has had in the MLB, it seemed like a matter of time before he would get his big...
Takeaways from the Florida Gators baseball team's sweep of Georgia Southern on Sunday at Condron Family Ballpark....
A feature on Florida Gators center fielder Kyle Jones, who's coming back from season-ending shoulder surgery....
The Florida Gators have hired Tom Slater as associate head coach and acting head coach of the UF Baseball program....
GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- For the second time in as many weeks, the head coach of the Florida Gators baseball team is stepping away from the program. This...
Jacksonville transfer outfielder Jaden Bastian suffered a severe right-leg injury during Florida baseball’s 11th fall scrimmage on Saturday....
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gators baseball coach Kevin O’Sullivan will take a leave of absence from his coaching duties to address personal matters,...
Takeaways from the second week of fall ball for the Florida Gators baseball team, which has several new players....
Takeaways from the first week of fall ball for the Florida Gators baseball team, which has several new players....
Takeaways and notes from the first scrimmage of fall ball on Tuesday for the Florida Gators baseball program....
The Florida Gators announced their 2026 schedule on Tuesday. UF opens the season on Feb. 13 with a three-game series against UAB....
Florida Gators Athletics Director Scott Stricklin has given Gators baseball coach Kevin O'Sullivan a three-game suspension to open the 2026 season....
New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso started belting home runs as a rookie in 2019 and he hasn't stopped....
It was a whirlwind Sunday to say the least for Hurston Waldrep. But, it probably was worth it to the former Florida Gators standout....
The rookie season of Florida Gators great Jac Caglianone has been put on pause....
Florida pitcher Frank Menendez has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility left....
The Florida Gators have reportedly landed a commitment from LHP Ernesto Lugo-Canchola, the D2 Baseball Pitcher of the Year....
The Florida Gators had a total of six players selected during the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft on Monday....
The Florida Gators had two commitments, Jordan Yost and Aaron Watson, selected on Day 1 of the 2025 Major League Baseball Draft....
The Florida Gators have multiple baseball players included in various 2025 MLB Draft rankings across the industry....
Pete Alonso, the former Florida Gators star now with the New York Mets, is headed back to Major League Baseball's All-Star Game....
The Florida Gators landed a big commitment out of the portal on Sunday from Ole Miss transfer Ethan Surowiec....
Tracking the Florida Gators baseball roster moves with the NCAA transfer portal window opening up on June 2....
The top baseball player in the Ivy League last season appears to be on his way to Gainesville. Per Jacob Rudner of Baseball America, Columbia...