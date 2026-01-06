Jacksonville State DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo commits to Florida

Florida has landed a commitment from Jacksonville State defensive lineman Emmanuel Oyebadejo, adding much-needed size and experience to the interior of the defensive line through the transfer portal.

Oyebadejo is a redshirt junior who stands 6-foot-7, 315 pounds and brings a rare frame to the trenches. Originally from England, he developed into a reliable interior presence at Jacksonville State and arrives in Gainesville as a proven college starter with multiple years of eligibility remaining.

This past season, Oyebadejo started all 14 games and was one of Jacksonville State’s most productive defensive linemen. He finished with 43 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and five pass deflections. He tallied a sack in four different games, showing his ability to impact both the run game and pass rush.

Oyebadejo fills a clear need for Florida up front. With Caleb Banks moving on to the NFL and Michai Boireau testing the transfer portal, the Gators have been looking to add experienced depth inside.

While Florida was able to bring back promising rising sophomores Joseph Mbatchou and Jeramiah McCloud, Emmanuel Oyebadejo adds another quality option to the rotation and gives the defensive line more size, length, and stability heading into the season.

