Jadan Baugh a top-50 college player, per PFF

Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh continues to rack up offseason accolades after a strong sophomore season. Now, Pro Football Focus has named him one of the 50 best players in college football. He came in at No. 37.

Wrote PFF’s Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick: “Baugh is a physical runner who should post huge numbers in Buster Faulkner’s creative rushing attack this season. Last year, Baugh finished third among SEC running backs with (1,170)rushing yards, 65 missed tackles forced and 35 explosive runs. He’s also fumbled just one time across 354 career carries. Baugh could be a Doak Walker Award candidate this season if all goes well in Florida’s new offense.”

Baugh was a second-team AP All-SEC pick in 2025.

He not only rushed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but added 210 receiving yards on 33 catches. The Atlanta native finished behind only Ahmad Hardy and Kewan Lacy in the SEC in rushing yardage. Meanwhile, he became the 10th running back in Florida history to eclipse 1,000 yards in a year and the first since 2015.

Baugh capped the season with a 266-yard effort in UF’s win over FSU.

He now has 1,843 rushing yards over two seasons, giving him a shot to become just the sixth player in Gators history to rush for 3,000 career years. Errict Rhett is the school career rushing leader with 4,163 yards.

Despite Baugh’s individual success in 2025, Florida’s awful 4–8 record still lingers.

“It gives me a lot of drive” Baugh said during spring camp. “Honestly, it makes me want to come into the facility to work a lot more, especially in the weight room. (Strength coach Rusty) Whitt, I’m coming in with the new staff. They’re adamant on getting us to be urgent throughout everything. I feel like last year, we weren’t too urgent with going through the weight room and on the field. So they ain’t doing this halfway, they really helped me.”

That urgency has shown up physically, too.

“Got stronger, faster,” Baugh said of his offseason.

At 6-foot-1, 228 pounds with uncommon agility, Baugh is already drawing NFL comparisons from his position coach.

“Jadan brings a different element: He’s a very gifted athlete,” UF running backs coach Chris Foster said. “He’s between 225-230 and can move like a 190-195 guy… now they see him as an every-down back.”