Jadan Baugh among most intriguing offensive underclassmen eligible for 2027 NFL Draft

Florida Gators junior running back Jadan Baugh continues to be one of the most talked about players in college football this offseason.

And for good reason.

For a 4-8 team in 2025, he still rushed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 210 receiving yards on 33 catches. That placed Baugh third in the SEC in rushing, trailing only Ahmad Hardy of Missouri and Kewan Lacy of Ole Miss.

Wednesday, The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner, who covers the NFL, named his “most intriguing offensive underclassmen who will be eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft.” His list included, among others, the likes of Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, Nore Dame quarterback CJ Carr, Auburn receiver Cam Coleman and Baugh.

At the running back position, Baumgardner named Baugh and Lacy as his top two underclassmen. Here’s what he wrote:

“Another really tough call here, as Lacy and Baugh are very close together on my sheet.

“Lacy might be the complete package. At 5-11, 205, he runs with power and balance through the smoke, shows great vision in the open field and has a legit gas pedal. He’s a three-down prospect — an explosive cutter who, at times, can look like a great punt returner as he picks through traffic. The Ole Miss standout forced 89 missed tackles while putting up 1,567 yards last year as a sophomore. Lacy needs to be better in pass protection, and he also had three fumbles in 2025.

“The 6-1, 230-pound Baugh is a massive prospect with great explosion and power. A patient runner with quick feet through the hole, Baugh can carry a load between the tackles and make smaller defenders look silly in space with his burst (and hurdling ability).”

Jadan Baugh is primed for another big season

Like Baugh, Lacy is coming off a breakout season. He finished with 1,567 yards and 24 touchdowns on 306 carries in 2025. Lacy played in 15 games to only 12 for Baugh. And it certainly didn’t help Baugh in 2026 that Florida lacked balance on offense.

In their head-to-head meeting in November (an Ole Miss win), Lacy rushed for 224 yards and three scores on 31 attempts. Meanwhile, the Rebels held Baugh to 61 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

Baugh capped the season with a 266-yard effort in UF’s win over FSU.

He now has 1,843 rushing yards over two seasons, giving him a shot to become just the sixth player in Gators history to rush for 3,000 career yards. Errict Rhett is the school career rushing leader with 4,163 yards.

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