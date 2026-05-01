Jadan Baugh buzz, Arturas Butajevas signs: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 182, we discuss Florida’s 2027 NFL Draft prospects, the Gators signing Arturas Butajevas to the men’s basketball team and No. 15 UF baseball’s series at 12th-ranked Oklahoma.

The show opens with a look ahead to the 2027 NFL Draft and Florida’s prospects for next year. After having seven draft picks last week, the Gators could have several players selected after the 2026 season, most notably Jadan Baugh.

We then switch gears to UF hoops. The latest addition is Butajevas, a 6-foot-10 forward, 19-year-old from Lithuania who joins the roster as a freshman. We also discuss the Florida baseball team, which is 6-10 in its last 16 games, on the road against the Sooners.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 182 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

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Latest UF coverage

* Florida center Rueben Chinyelu invited to 2026 NBA Draft Combine

* ESPN.com projects Rueben Chinyelu as 2nd-rounder in mock

* Jadan Baugh projected as a first-round pick in 2027 NFL Draft

* Florida Football’s weight room receives makeover, new equipment

* Where Florida Gators’ key position battles stand after spring ball

* Spring Surprises for the Florida Gators

* ESPN projects each 1st-round replacement, including Caleb Banks

* Charting the contracts of the drafted Florida Gators

* More than 40 Florida Gators student-athletes graduating this week

* Florida Gators in top spot of ESPN’s 2026-27 basketball rankings

* Two more 2026-27 preseason rankings have Florida Gators No. 1

* Former Gators center Olivier Rioux picks his new school

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