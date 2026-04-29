Florida RB Jadan Baugh projected as first-round pick in 2027 NFL Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida defensive tackle Caleb Banks became the 57th Gator to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft last Thursday. UF Jadan Baugh could be No. 58 in 2027.

He would be Florida’s first RB drafted in the opening round in 29 years.

Multiple way-too-early predictions for next year’s draft came out this week, and one publication has Baugh projected in the first round. He was included in the mock draft released by The Athletic on Tuesday.

NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler has Baugh going No. 22 overall to the Houston Texans. It would be the organization’s second time drafting a Florida running back in the last five years after taking Dameon Pierce in 2022.

“The first running back off the board in this mock, Baugh brings size, strength and quickness to the position. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry last season and made his presence felt on third downs,” Brugler wrote.

Brugler also has Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy mocked in the late first round. CBS Sports and Sports Illustrated have one running back projected as a first-round pick — Kewan Lacy of Ole Miss — while Bleacher Report has both Hardy and Lacy in its mock draft.

Baugh rushed for 1,170 yards and eight touchdowns on 220 carries last year, ranking No. 3 in the SEC behind Hardy (1,649) and Lacy (1,567) and 16th nationally in rushing. Baugh became the 10th running back in Florida history to eclipse 1,000 yards in a season and the first since 2015.

“He is a ridiculously talented athlete and player. He’s big and physical and has great contact balance for the running back position. I think he’s growing as a leader,” Florida coach Jon Sumrall said of Baugh. “The thing I love about Jadan is he’s very coachable. He’s open. Sometimes you get guys that are sensitive or defensive, or they get their feelings or soft.

“Like, that kind of makes me nauseous guys, when you don’t want to get coached. I don’t know how to coach you if you’re not a guy who doesn’t want to get coached. He likes getting coached. He’s definitely sort of the proven guy in that room the guys look up to, and I think he’s growing as a leader within the running back room, our offense, our team.”

In the last 10 years, there’s been an average of 1.5 running backs drafted in the first round. Three running backs have been selected once (2018), two have been taken five times, one RB has been drafted twice (2020, 2019) there were no first-round picks at the position in 2024 and 2022.

Since the common draft era, eight Florida running backs have been first-round picks: Fred Taylor (1998), Emmitt Smith (1990), Louis Oliver (1989), John L. Williams (1986), Neal Anderson (1986), Lorenzo Hampton (1985), James Jones (1983) and Larry Smith (1969).