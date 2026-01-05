James Madison TE Lacota Dippre commits to Florida

The Florida Gators have added a new piece to their offense with the commitment of James Madison tight end Lacota Dippre. He was in Gainesville this weekend for an official visit.

Dippre comes to Gainesville after spending the past season with the Dukes where he emerged as a reliable option in the passing game. He stands 6-foot-4, 253 pounds and brings a strong blend of size and physical play to Florida’s tight end room.

During his time at James Madison, Dippre showed the ability to impact games both as a receiver and blocker. He finished the season with 15 receptions for 187 yards and three touchdowns, while he also contributed in short-yardage and goal-line situations. His versatility allowed JMU to move him around the formation and use him in multiple roles.

Dippre began his college career at Charlotte where he initially played on the defensive line before transitioning back to offense. That background has helped shape his physical style of play, particularly as a blocker. Coaches value his toughness, effort and willingness to do the dirty work in the run game.

A native of Scott Township, Pennsylvania, Dippre was a standout two-way player in high school. He was productive on offense as a tight end and wide receiver while also starring on defense. That all-around background has carried over to the college level.

Tight end is a top priority for Florida in the transfer portal

Florida is looking to add experience and depth at tight end, and Dippre fills an immediate need. He brings game experience, size and a proven ability to contribute in a winning program.

Dippre is expected to have multiple years of eligibility remaining and will arrive in Gainesville ready to compete for a role in Florida’s offense. His commitment adds another physical presence to a position group the Gators are focused on strengthening moving forward.

