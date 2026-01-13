'Jaw-dropping' traits spark more NFL Draft buzz for Caleb Banks

Florida defensive lineman Caleb Banks missed most of the 2025 season due to injury, finishing with just six tackles (two solo) and one fumble recovery for the 4-8 Gators.

However, that didn’t prevent CBS Sports’ Mike Renner from projecting him as a first-round pick in his latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft, slotting Banks at No. 22 overall to the Los Angeles Chargers. CBS ranks Banks as the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 32 overall NFL Draft prospect.

“Caleb Banks might be the biggest wild card in the draft class,” said Renner. “He’s a fifth-year defensive tackle who’s averaged fewer than 200 snaps per season for his career and played only 96 this fall with a foot injury. The high-end reps he has for a 6-foot-6, 330-pounder, though, are jaw-dropping.”

Before his injury, Banks was set to anchor Florida’s defensive line and build on a breakout 2024 campaign. During that season, the Louisville transfer posted 21 tackles, including seven for loss, along with 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. His size, power and ability to disrupt from the interior made him one of the Gators’ most consistent defensive playmakers.

While some early projections had Banks going inside the top 15 before his injury setback, Renner’s latest mock draft shows there’s still plenty of belief in his upside. If he’s able to test well during the pre-draft process, Banks could reestablish himself as one of the premier defensive linemen in the 2026 draft class.

