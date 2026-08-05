Jayden Woods has a lofty sack goal — and the ability to do it

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A Florida Gators defender hasn’t produced double-digit sacks since Jachai Polite in 2018 (11.5). JACK Jayden Woods looks to change that this year.

The Freshman All-SEC selection has lofty goals for his 2026 campaign.

“Jayden Woods has a really, really high ceiling of how good he can become,” UF coach Jon Sumrall said Tuesday. “A guy that wants to be great. And I think he can be as good as he wants to be.”

Woods led the team with 3.5 sacks last season despite coming off the bench in nine of his 12 games played. He made three starts as true freshman when redshirt senior George Gumbs Jr. was out.

Gators Online projected Woods to double his sack total this year with Gumbs gone, but the sophomore outside linebacker wants to more than triple his number of sacks from 2025.

“Sacks is a big goal for us for sure,” Woods said. “My goal is 12 and a half.”

That very specific goal for Woods stems from two sources. Most importantly, the number would put him in the range of Florida’s sack record, which he’s well aware of.

“13,” Woods said of the school record that belongs to Alex Brown from 1999. He admits that beating Brown’s mark is one of his goals.

And it’s not far-fetched when you consider Woods’ production against Miami, Tennessee and Florida State. He recorded one sack in each of his three starts, along with a season-high eight tackles and a forced fumble vs. the Vols.

So, three of his 3.5 sacks on the year came in the games he started. Woods can approach his 12.5 goal — Brown’s record of 13 — if he continues to average a sack per game in 2026, especially should the Gators make the postseason.

“I think he’s talented physically. He’s very, very mature. Works as hard as anybody I’ve ever been around in my life. Great teammate, high output, low ego,” Sumrall said. “I’m excited about watching him continue to grow and develop. He’s hungry. He’s eager. When you coach guys like that, man, it’s fun. And so I’m excited to see what he does this year.

“He would be the first one to tell you he’s not arrived. He’s got a long way to go. A lot of development left, but a really fantastic player, unbelievable person, the type of guy you love having on your team. When he went in the portal in December, I thought I knew what he was. Having him back the last seven months and being around him day in, day out, I can’t imagine life without him. And he is a freaking blast to coach … just unbelievable.”

In addition to Brown and Polite, Florida’s other sack leaders include Huey Richardson (12.5, 1989), Alonzo Johnson (12.0 1985), Kevin Carter (11.5, 1994) and Wilber Marshall (11, 1981), one of five UF players with exactly 11 sacks in a season.

Woods, who registered 28 tackles, 5.0 TFL, three QB hurries, an interception, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery last season, looks up to a few former Gators.

“Jonahan Greenard and Carlos Dunlap,” he said. “Dominant players, definitely, and Jevon Kearse with how dominant he was. That’s definitely another name I want to be like.”

In addition to sacks, Woods has another goal for the year. He received preseason All-SEC honors last week but was only a third-team selection.

“I can’t even try and lie. That does fuel me a lot,” Woods said. “I want to have first team by the end of the season.”