Jayden Woods returning to Florida, withdrawing from transfer portal

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida EDGE Jayden Woods has reversed course and will return to the Gators for his sophomore season, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Woods is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal after making the decision to enter on Dec. 29.

Woods, the No. 13 player in the On3 Industry rankings, took a trip to Texas last weekend, but UF coach Jon Sumrall visited him on Tuesday along with defensive coordinator Brad White and outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon.

Woods made three starts in 12 games played this season, earning Freshman All-SEC honors along with UF wide receiver Vernell Brown III. Woods was also named to On3’s Preseason True Freshman All-American team.

Woods registered 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three QB hurries, a pick, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. He closed out the season co-leading the team with sacks (3.5) and was third on the team in TFLs (5.0) and interceptions (1).

Woods made his first career start and first career sack against No. 4 Miami. He also three tackles, half of a sack, one pass breakup and one QB hurry in the win over No. 9 Texas.

Woods had his first career interception at Ole Miss and returned it 25 yards. He also recorded three tackles, 2.0 TFL and one sack in the regular season finale.

Florida Gators 2026 roster

Incoming transfers (14):

QB Aaron Philo

RB Evan Pryor

WR Micah Mays

WR Bailey Stockton

TE Lacota Dippre

OL T.J. Shanahan

OL Eagan Boyer

DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo

DL DK Kalu

DB DJ Coleman

DB Cam Dooley

DB Elijah Owens

K Patrick Durkin

P Alec Clark

Incoming recruits (18):

QB Will Griffin

WR Davian Groce

WR Marquez Daniel

WR Justin Williams

TE Heze Kent

OL Tyler Chukuyem

OL G’Nivre Carr

OL Chancellor Campbell

OL Desmond Green

OL Javarii Luckas

DL Kendall Guervil

EDGE Kevin Ford

EDGE JaReylan McCoy

LB Malik Morris

CB CJ Bronaugh

CB CJ Hester

S Kaiden Hall

S Dylan Purter

Returners (43):

QB Tramell Jones Jr.

QB Aidan Warner

RB Jadan Baugh

RB Duke Clark

RB Byron Louis

WR Vernell Brown III

WR Dallas Wilson

WR TJ Abrams

TE Amir Jackson

TE Tony Livingston

TE Micah Jones

OL Roderick Kearney

OL Knijeah Harris

OL Caden Jones

OL Bryce Lovett

OL Fletcher Westphal

OL Jason Zandamela

OL Jahari Medlock

OL TJ Dice

OL Daniel Pierre Louis

OL Mark Faircloth

DL Jamari Lyons

DL Joseph Mbatchou

DL Jeramiah McCloud

EDGE Jayden Woods

EDGE Kamran James

EDGE LJ McCray

EDGE Kofi Asare

EDGE Jalen Wiggins

LB Myles Graham

LB Aaron Chiles

LB Jaden Robinson

LB Ty Jackson

LB Myles Johnson

DB Bryce Thornton

DB Lagonza Hayward

DB Drake Stubbs

DB Alfonso Allen Jr.

CB Dijon Johnson

CB Cormani McClain

CB J’Vari Flowers

CB Onis Konanbanny

CB Javion Tombs

