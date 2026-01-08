Jayden Woods returning to Florida, withdrawing from transfer portal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida EDGE Jayden Woods has reversed course and will return to the Gators for his sophomore season, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Woods is withdrawing his name from the transfer portal after making the decision to enter on Dec. 29.
Woods, the No. 13 player in the On3 Industry rankings, took a trip to Texas last weekend, but UF coach Jon Sumrall visited him on Tuesday along with defensive coordinator Brad White and outside linebackers coach Bam Hardmon.
Woods made three starts in 12 games played this season, earning Freshman All-SEC honors along with UF wide receiver Vernell Brown III. Woods was also named to On3’s Preseason True Freshman All-American team.
Woods registered 28 tackles, 3.5 sacks, three QB hurries, a pick, one pass breakup and a fumble recovery. He closed out the season co-leading the team with sacks (3.5) and was third on the team in TFLs (5.0) and interceptions (1).
Woods made his first career start and first career sack against No. 4 Miami. He also three tackles, half of a sack, one pass breakup and one QB hurry in the win over No. 9 Texas.
Woods had his first career interception at Ole Miss and returned it 25 yards. He also recorded three tackles, 2.0 TFL and one sack in the regular season finale.
Florida Gators 2026 roster
Incoming transfers (14):
QB Aaron Philo
RB Evan Pryor
WR Micah Mays
WR Bailey Stockton
TE Lacota Dippre
OL T.J. Shanahan
OL Eagan Boyer
DL Emmanuel Oyebadejo
DL DK Kalu
DB DJ Coleman
DB Cam Dooley
DB Elijah Owens
K Patrick Durkin
P Alec Clark
Incoming recruits (18):
QB Will Griffin
WR Davian Groce
WR Marquez Daniel
WR Justin Williams
TE Heze Kent
OL Tyler Chukuyem
OL G’Nivre Carr
OL Chancellor Campbell
OL Desmond Green
OL Javarii Luckas
DL Kendall Guervil
EDGE Kevin Ford
EDGE JaReylan McCoy
LB Malik Morris
CB CJ Bronaugh
CB CJ Hester
S Kaiden Hall
S Dylan Purter
Returners (43):
QB Tramell Jones Jr.
QB Aidan Warner
RB Jadan Baugh
RB Duke Clark
RB Byron Louis
WR Vernell Brown III
WR Dallas Wilson
WR TJ Abrams
TE Amir Jackson
TE Tony Livingston
TE Micah Jones
OL Roderick Kearney
OL Knijeah Harris
OL Caden Jones
OL Bryce Lovett
OL Fletcher Westphal
OL Jason Zandamela
OL Jahari Medlock
OL TJ Dice
OL Daniel Pierre Louis
OL Mark Faircloth
DL Jamari Lyons
DL Joseph Mbatchou
DL Jeramiah McCloud
EDGE Jayden Woods
EDGE Kamran James
EDGE LJ McCray
EDGE Kofi Asare
EDGE Jalen Wiggins
LB Myles Graham
LB Aaron Chiles
LB Jaden Robinson
LB Ty Jackson
LB Myles Johnson
DB Bryce Thornton
DB Lagonza Hayward
DB Drake Stubbs
DB Alfonso Allen Jr.
CB Dijon Johnson
CB Cormani McClain
CB J’Vari Flowers
CB Onis Konanbanny
CB Javion Tombs
