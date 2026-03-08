Joe Lunardi, others, project Florida Gators as a No. 1 seed
The defending national champion Florida Gators might have the inside track on a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament following their win at Kentucky on Saturday — and UConn’s loss the same day to a Marquette team that is just 12-19.
According to several notable bracketologists, UF is a favorite to be one of four top seeds.
Right now, the Gators are red-hot, riding an 11-game winning streak that has propelled them into prime position heading into this week’s SEC Tournament. Todd Golden’s squad has already clinched the SEC regular season championship.
Ranked No. 5 nationally, Florida is 25–6 overall, and 16–2 in conference play.
Here are some Florida Gators numbers as of Friday:
NET ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)
Quad 1 record: 11-5
Quad 2 record: 7-1
Quad 3 record: 2-0
Quad 4 record: 5-0
KenPom ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)
Torvik ranking: 3 (Duke is No. 1)
Now, here’s where some popular bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …
Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators earning a high seed
*Bracketology from ESPN.com — Joe Lunardi (Last updated 3/8/26)
-Region: South
-UF’s Seed: No. 1
-Region No. 2 seed: Houston
-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Howard/Bethune-Cookman
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Miami (8) – Ohio State (9) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)
*CBS SPORTS (Last updated 3/8/26)
-Region: South
-UF’s Seed: No. 1
-Region Top seed: UF
*USA Today (Last updated 3/7/26) — HAS NOT BEEN UPDATED SINCE UF’s WIN/UCONN’S LOSS SATURDAY
-Region: South
-UF’s Seed: No. 2
-Region Top seed: UConn
-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 Troy
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Miami (7) – UCLA (10) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)
Top 10
- 1
Gators host several top players
Recruiting Buzz from the weekend
- 2
UF-UGA recruiting battle?
Gators send strong message to elite LB Joakim Gouda
- 3
UF hoops rolls again
Florida Gators 84, Kentucky Wildcats 77
- 4
No. 1 recruit visits
5-star Texas Tech commit in Gainesville
- 5
Special teams
The 411 on Florida Gators assistant Johnathan Galante
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
*FOX Sports (Last updated 3/8/26)
No. 1 seeds
1. Duke
2. Michigan
3. Arizona
4. Florida
*Bracketville — (Last updated 3/6/26) HAS NOT BEEN UPDATED SINCE UF’s WIN/UCONN’S LOSS SATURDAY
-Region: Midwest
-UF’s Seed: No. 2
-Region Top seed: Michigan
-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 East Tennessee State
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: Saint Mary’s (7) – Texas A&M (10) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)
*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 3/7/26)
–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)
-Region: TBD
-UF’s Seed: No. 1
-Region Top seed: Florida
-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Queens
-Site: TBD
-2nd-round opponent projection: Utah State (8) — Clemson (9) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke, Michigan, Arizona
*Bleacher Report (Last updated 3/3/26) HAS NOT BEEN UPDATED SINCE UF’s WIN/UCONN’S LOSS SATURDAY
-Region: Midwest
-UF’s Seed: No. 2
-Region Top seed Michigan
-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 East Tennessee State
-Site: Tampa, Fla.
-2nd-round opponent projection: UCF (7) — Miami (OH) (10) winner
-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)