Joe Lunardi, others, project Florida Gators as a No. 1 seed





The defending national champion Florida Gators might have the inside track on a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament following their win at Kentucky on Saturday — and UConn’s loss the same day to a Marquette team that is just 12-19.

According to several notable bracketologists, UF is a favorite to be one of four top seeds.

Right now, the Gators are red-hot, riding an 11-game winning streak that has propelled them into prime position heading into this week’s SEC Tournament. Todd Golden’s squad has already clinched the SEC regular season championship.

Ranked No. 5 nationally, Florida is 25–6 overall, and 16–2 in conference play.

Here are some Florida Gators numbers as of Friday:

NET ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)

Quad 1 record: 11-5

Quad 2 record: 7-1

Quad 3 record: 2-0

Quad 4 record: 5-0

KenPom ranking: 4 (Duke is No. 1)

Torvik ranking: 3 (Duke is No. 1)

Now, here’s where some popular bracketologists have the Gators in their most recent updates …

Bracket gurus have the Florida Gators earning a high seed

*Bracketology from ESPN.com — Joe Lunardi (Last updated 3/8/26)

-Region: South

-UF’s Seed: No. 1

-Region No. 2 seed: Houston

-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Howard/Bethune-Cookman

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Miami (8) – Ohio State (9) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*CBS SPORTS (Last updated 3/8/26)

-Region: South

-UF’s Seed: No. 1

-Region Top seed: UF

*USA Today (Last updated 3/7/26) — HAS NOT BEEN UPDATED SINCE UF’s WIN/UCONN’S LOSS SATURDAY

-Region: South

-UF’s Seed: No. 2

-Region Top seed: UConn

-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 Troy

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Miami (7) – UCLA (10) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), Michigan (Midwest), Arizona (West)

*FOX Sports (Last updated 3/8/26)

No. 1 seeds

1. Duke

2. Michigan

3. Arizona

4. Florida

*Bracketville — (Last updated 3/6/26) HAS NOT BEEN UPDATED SINCE UF’s WIN/UCONN’S LOSS SATURDAY

-Region: Midwest

-UF’s Seed: No. 2

-Region Top seed: Michigan

-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 East Tennessee State

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: Saint Mary’s (7) – Texas A&M (10) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)

*Bracketologists.com (Last updated 3/7/26)

–The NET Bracket seeds the NCAA Tournament Bracket based solely on NET rankings.)

-Region: TBD

-UF’s Seed: No. 1

-Region Top seed: Florida

-Round-1 opponent: No. 16 Queens

-Site: TBD

-2nd-round opponent projection: Utah State (8) — Clemson (9) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke, Michigan, Arizona

*Bleacher Report (Last updated 3/3/26) HAS NOT BEEN UPDATED SINCE UF’s WIN/UCONN’S LOSS SATURDAY

-Region: Midwest

-UF’s Seed: No. 2

-Region Top seed Michigan

-Round-1 opponent: No. 15 East Tennessee State

-Site: Tampa, Fla.

-2nd-round opponent projection: UCF (7) — Miami (OH) (10) winner

-Other No. 1 seeds: Duke (East), UConn (South), Arizona (West)



