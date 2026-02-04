Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

Jon Sumrall assesses Florida's transfer class on ‘roster finalization day’

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi2 hours agoZachAbolverdi
Jon-Sumrall-Florida-Gators
New Gator head football coach Jon Sumrall fires up the crowd during the first half an NCAA basketball game at Steven C. O'Connell Center Exactek arena in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, January 24, 2026. Students, who get in free, have a limited number of seats so many camp out overnight. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Florida Gators coach Jon Sumrall assesses his first portal haul after landing a total of 30 transfers in the 2026 class.

Join for $1
then billed annually
GatorsOnline
+
+
One subscription: The best Florida Gators coverage and community, and all access to the On3 College Sports Network.