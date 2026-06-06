Jon Sumrall details what Florida’s quarterbacks must do to be QB1

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Jon Sumrall shared a photo on social media Wednesday of quarterbacks Tramell Jones Jr. and Aaron Philo. Both appeared to be exhausted after a summer workout, but that wasn’t the case.

Jones and Philo happened to be lounging around in the indoor practice facility, and it wasn’t for a team activity. They were just hanging out together at Florida’s 7-on-7 camp.

“Those two dudes are out in the field hanging around, watching it together. Like, man, they’re buddies,” Sumrall said during his appearance on the Cube Show.

“And they’re competing with each other, but they’re not competing against each other. They’re on the same freaking team, right? Like, they both play for Florida.”

That dynamic is one of the things that Sumrall likes the most about his top two QBs. Asked what characteristics they have to show to win the starting job, Sumrall mentioned how they carry themselves. Not just amongst the team, but with each other.

“The two things that I love about both guys, both are great people and good teammates,” Sumrall said. “And so, to me, the thing I love most, both have great intangibles, great leadership, great teammates. The kind of guy you want to be around. The kind of guy you like their presence; you like their vibe. So that’s a huge component that they have to continue, whether one of them starts game one or doesn’t. They have to keep that going.

“… Those top two guys, I’m excited about them. But I think the thing I’m most excited about is how they how they are with each other. Like, there is no BS. I tell them all the time, ‘You don’t elevate yourself by pushing another guy down or by the other guy having a bad day.’ Man, we want both of them to raise their game to a different level to make each other better.”

Jones is in his second year at UF after appearing in two games last season and redshirting. Philo transferred from Georgia Tech following two years as Haynes King’s backup QB.

Jones finished the spring game with a team-high 210 yards and two touchdowns on 13 of 17 passing, while Philo threw for 193 yards on 21 of 28 passing with two TDs and two picks.

Beyond leadership intangibles, what else will it take to get the nod as QB1? Sumrall wants them to eliminate unforced errors, distribute the ball to the right spots and be capable runners.

He doesn’t need Superman behind center.

“The second thing I’ll say is really, man, for both of them is just maximize how you operate within our offense,” Sumrall said. “And what does that mean? Well, let’s eliminate unforced errors. So, that doesn’t mean no interceptions. Like, you’re going to throw an interception maybe, but let’s not throw the ones into a coverage that we don’t want to throw it into. Like, if you have a bad throw, next play. We’ll figure it out. We’ll get it right. Now, you can’t have five of them. But let’s go the right spots with the football. Let’s communicate at the line of scrimmage with confidence and be an alpha. Like, let’s lead. Let’s build confidence within the roster by how you carry yourself. Distribute the football as a point guard. Those guys don’t have to make home run throw after home run throw after home run throw. Now they need to make some. But at the same time, you know, sometimes as a quarterback, the best play is a four- or five-yard completion where you get the ball in the hands of a playmaker and you watch that guy work.

“… But that quarterback position, man, take care of the football, lead well, operate with high efficiency and execution and confidence, be a distributor. And yeah, we’re going to ask those guys to run some. Now, are they going to be what Buster did with Haynes? Not running quite as much as Haynes. That was almost like playing with JV Tim Tebow. I mean, it wasn’t maybe quite Tim, because Tim looked like he could play linebacker or edge rusher. That’s what Tim looks like, right? But those guys are capable of running, extending plays and design run and when things break down. So, we need them to be playmakers but be playmakers within the confines of the offense. They don’t need to be Superman. And both of them have more than enough talent. Both of them are awesome dudes to be around.”