Jon Sumrall joins the Gators Online Show for an exclusive interview

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 184, Florida head coach Jon Sumrall joins the show for an exclusive interview. He discusses his roster retention for 2026, the QB position, NIL and recruiting, the weight room makeover and more.

The show opens with Sumrall looking back on retaining the “Fab Five” and beating out Texas and other top schools for the likes of Jadan Baugh and Jayden Woods. He also evaluates the quarterback room and how that came together this offseason.

Sumrall then delves into NIL and recruiting. He sheds light on Florida’s financial resources and how that impacts UF on the trail. Sumrall also details the four core values of his program and revamping the weight room before answering some rapid-fire questions.

Following Sumrall’s interview, we share our takeaways from the conversation and some of his most noteworthy comments. We also break down the final regular season series for Florida baseball against LSU after the Gators won the opener.

Gators Online Show

LISTEN on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and more than 30 other podcast platforms, or WATCH episode 184 via Gators Online’s YouTube channel below.

*** CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO EPISODE 184 ***

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