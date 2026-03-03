Jon Sumrall provides full injury report as Florida opens spring camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A total of seven Florida Gators are limited to open spring ball, and another handful of players will be out for all of camp. UF coach Jon Sumrall provided a full injury report after the first practice Monday.

The Gators have 12 players that are modified or out this spring. Here’s the entire list:

Florida Gators injury report

Limited this spring:

WR Dallas Wilson (foot)

LB Myles Graham (shoulder)

CB Dijon Johnson (knee)

DE Kamran James (shoulder)

OL Fletcher Westphal (wrist)

JACK Titus Bullard (hamstring)

CB Javion Toombs (shoulder)

Out this spring:

DL Kendall Guervil (knee)

DL Jalen Wiggins (hip)

CB CJ Bronaugh (shoulder)

OL Chancellor Campbell (knee)

OL Daniel Pierre Louis (hip)

The four projected starters — Graham, James, Johnson and Wilson — are all still fully recovering from surgeries. Johnson and Wilson suffered season-ending injuries last year, while Graham and James had shoulder procedures after the season.

“Dallas Wilson is being held out for an abundance of caution. He obviously the foot issue last year,” Sumrall said. “If we’re playing a game, he’s practicing. But I’ve got a pretty good pulse of what he’s about and what kind of player he is, so we’re going to be smart tough there, not dumb tough. Myles Graham, obviously coming off the shoulder. He’s limited in what we’re going to allow him to do this spring. He’ll be able to do a little bit more as spring goes, but there will be no 11-on-11 tackle football for Myles. Which, you know, same deal. We’ve seen him play; I want to see some other guys.

“Titus Bullard has a little bit of a hammy, not a serious one, should be back pretty soon. Dijon Johnson obviously coming off the knee. He’s going to have some return-to-play activities this spring, wasn’t out there today practicing, but should have an opportunity to do more as spring proceeds. Toombs is coming off of a shoulder from the offseason, non-contact, was out there today. Kam James out there again, shoulder, but non-contact today. Both will go through a lot. … Fletcher has a couple of things; the predominant one is the wrist that he’s coming off of. He’ll be limited in what we allow him to do.”

Sumrall added that the five freshmen who are out will be rehabbing this spring. He detailed the injury each player is dealing with, none of which occurred during winter workouts.

“Guervil’s coming off a knee that happened in high school. Wiggins had a little hip deal that they had to go in and clean up after the season. C.J. Bronaugh got here and had a shoulder that was from high school that we needed to address. We found out really early, right when he got here,” Sumrall said.

“Chancellor Campbell has a little bit of a knee issue we’re dealing with. And Daniel Pierre Louis is also a hip. All of them were preexisting stuff that happened. Nothing necessarily like new. This is stuff that happened from last season.”