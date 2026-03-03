Jon Sumrall provides injury update on Dallas Wilson

GAINESVILLE—The injury to touted receiver Dallas Wilson, who is limited at the start of Florida Gators spring practice with a foot issue, is not believed to be serious, UF coach Jon Sumrall said Tuesday after practice No 1.

“Dallas Wilson is being held out for an abundance of caution,” Sumrall said. “[Had] the foot issue last year. I asked [Senior Director of Sports Health and Performance] Paul Silvestri, along with the feedback he got from our team docs who we use for the foot stuff, if we had a game this week, could he play? He would play if we had a game this week.”

According to Sumrall, he has coached multiple players with similar issues in the past and “I want to make sure we’re doing everything we can for him to get extremely healed, like 100 percent and be right-right, not kind of right. If we had a game this week, if we’re playing, he’s practicing. I’ve got a pretty good pulse of what he’s about and what kind of player [he is] so we’re going to be smart.”

Sumrall noted that Dallas Wilson “has been running around, he did the Gauntlet when we beat it the other day. But there was a little flare up, and it’s like — they imaged it and there’s nothing structural that’s bad. But it’s like, ‘Hey, lets be smart here.'”

Dallas Wilson is coming off a promising first year at UF

Wilson earned a redshirt as a true freshman in 2025. He started in all four of his appearances before suffering his injury in the Georgia game. He finished the year with 12 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns. In an upset win over top-10 Texas, Wilson set the program record for catches (six), yards (111), and touchdowns (two) by a true freshman in their first career start.