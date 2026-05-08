Jon Sumrall raising the bar at Florida: Gators Online Show

Welcome to the Gators Online Show! For episode 183, we discuss Jon Sumrall’s recruiting success and recent comments, the expansion of the College Football Playoff and NCAA Tournament, Florida men’s basketball and UF baseball.

The show opens with the latest on Sumrall, who’s on a recruiting heater this week with three commitments and likely a fourth pledge on Friday. We break down those results as well as his comments this week about doing “something stupid” at the top of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium if the Gators don’t make a bowl game this season.

We discuss the comments this week from former UF coach Billy Napier, which drew the ire of Florida fans. We also react to the expansion of the NCAA Tournament to 76 teams and the CFB Playoff to potentially 24 teams, which could eliminate conference championship games.

We switch gears to UF hoops. The latest addition to the roster is Domen Petrovič, a 6-foot-9 forward, 22-year-old from Slovenia. It was announced this week that the Gators will compete in the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas next season. We also preview the final regular season home series for Florida baseball against Kentucky.

Gators Online Show

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Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.