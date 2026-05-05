Jon Sumrall sets sky-high expectations for Florida with wild threat

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — If the Florida Gators don’t make a bowl game in Jon Sumrall’s first season, a crisis intervention team may be called to Ben Hill Griffin Stadum. It turns out that UF’s coach is just as unhinged as his fan base.

Florida went 4-8 last season and didn’t earn a bowl bid for the second time in three years. The Gators have finished with a losing record in four of the last five years. Those recent struggles haven’t tempered Sumrall’s expectations.

During a recent interview with Action Sports Jax, Sumrall was asked about his timetable at Florida and how early he expects to win, or if he avoids forecasting the future. Sumrall responded with his best quote since taking the job.

“Yeah, I’ve got expectations to win every game we play,” Sumrall said “That’s my expectation. Like I’m not comfortable with anybody going, ‘Hey, how many games are you comfortable winning this year?’ If anybody tells me, ‘Hey, bowl eligible,’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, we better be or I’ll be on top of the stadium getting ready to do something stupid.’”

Peak Florida Man.

Sumrall has made several notable statements this offseason, such as vowing to “wake the beast up” at UF, saying the Gators have “no chance” if the offensive line doesn’t have a great summer and cancelling his anniversary trip to Italy because he has “too much s**t to do.”

However, Sumrall’s roof stunt comment takes the cake so far and speaks to his intensity. He has repeatedly discussed how he’s impatient and wants to win right away, though he has acknowledged that the program is “so far away from where I want us to be.”

The early 2026 odds for Florida’s win total is 7.5, according FanDuel and Odds Shark. Sumrall has never won less than nine games as a head coach and had a total of three double-digit win seasons at Troy and Tulane.

“To me you have to have urgency every day,” Sumrall said. “And I think as soon as you put a ceiling or a cap on what you can do and start to think with limits in mind, you’re automatically handicapping yourself. So for me our expectation is for our guys to expect to win every freaking time we take the field.”

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