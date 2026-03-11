Joseph Mbatchou injury update, Gerald Chatman assesses new DL

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — One player who will be key to Florida’s success on defense this year — Joseph Mbatchou — has been sidelined since the second day of spring camp. Mbatchou is dealing with a minor calf strain, UF coach Jon Sumrall said after Tuesday’s practice.

The sophomore defensive lineman suffered the injury during the viewing period last Thursday and walked off the field with a limp. Mbatchou was wearing a boot on Tuesday, but Sumrall expects him back in action after the team return from spring break on March 24.

“He’s got a little calf strain. It’s not anything serious, honestly,” Sumrall said. “It’s serious because we’re gonna withhold him, we’ve withheld for a couple of days. He should be 100% full-go right after spring break. If we were in a game week right now, it would be a fight through type deal I feel like.

“He’s dug a little hole with the calf strain. … I don’t want to dig a hole that’s gonna make him have a hard time practicing the rest of spring. I like what he’s done to his body, he’s a big guy, he’s strong. We need him to play big in the middle there. He’ll probably be out for Thursday’s practice, or limited.”

The Gators are counting on Mbatchou this year to play nose tackle, where they lost starter Michai Boireau. Mbatchou added more than 20 pounds this offseason, going from 300 to 323.

Florida defensive line coach Gerald Chatman said Mbatchou is carrying the extra weight well and notes that he grew from his freshman to sophomore year. He’s listed at 6-foot-5, up a quarter inch.

“Actually, his frame grew. He got extra weight, but he has the frame to be able to carry that,” Chatman said. “He’s a striker, man. He’s a striker. He’s heavy-handed. He’s gonna have to continue to work his footwork and stay off the ground and make sure that he has really good run agility, but he can convert to the quarterback and has good conversion rush. I think that his presence is important, as well. I think that he’s an impactful guy when he’s there.”

New players in Gerald Chatman’s room

Mbatchou is one of just one returning scholarship defensive linemen from last year’s group. The Gators signed five at the position in their 2026 class, but they also added three players to the DL room with the scheme change on defense.

Chatman now coaches the defensive ends along with the two interior linemen spots, so senior Kamran James, redshirt sophomore LJ McCray and redshirt freshmen Jalen Wiggins are with his group instead of the JACK outside linebackers.

“With Kam James, he’s picking up on some of the new techniques and the new processes, and it’s been good,” Chatman said of James, who is non-contact coming off shoulder surgery. “He’s an experienced player, and I think that he’ll continue to detail his work, and he’ll have some improvements as well.”

James being limited provides more snaps for McCray, who’s coming off a season-ending foot injury. Chatman praised him for embracing the position change and staying consistent. He even showed off McCray’s note-taking ability to the other defensive linemen during a recent film session.

“He’s actually improving,” Chatman said. “I told him, ‘I’m not giving an inch.’ But he is improving. The other day in the meeting room, I grabbed his notebook and put it over the overhead. I still use the overhead, kind of old-school style. And I went through his notebook. He has elite notes, very detailed notes.

“He’s writing down things in the team meeting room. He’s writing down things when we craft as D-line. I just want to turn him loose right now to get him enjoying playing the game. I do believe he’s enjoying playing the game right now. Now, we just got to continue to fine tune the details of his technique.”

Florida added three defensive linemen from the portal in Mascon Clinton, DK Kalu and Emmanuel Oyebadejo, the highest-ranked transfer on defense in UF’s 2026 class. Chatman shared his early impressions of Clinton, who’s been on the receiving end of some hard coaching during the first few practices.

“My coaching style is a little bit different, and it’s very demanding. So, sometimes, it may be a challenge for guys to have to deal with that on the daily,” Chatman said. “He’s going through that phase. I think he’s made every practice, he’s showing up and he’s eager to learn.

“He has size. He has the measurables that we look for. He has the playing experience. I think that he’ll continue to develop his technique. I think he needs a good amount of technique work, and he’s still learning. We basically evaluated him for his upside.”