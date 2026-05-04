Josh Pate has Florida Gators in his post-spring top 25 rankings

Another prominent voice in college football has included the Florida Gators in his post-spring top 25 rankings. After Brandon Marcello of CBS Sports ranked Jon Sumrall’s inaugural team No. 23 last week, On3’s Josh Pate followed suit on Monday.

Pate has the Gators at No. 21 in his post-spring rankings, which has Notre Dame at No. 1. UF is one of nine SEC teams in Pate’s top 25, including half of the top 10. Florida will face five teams ranked by Pate: Texas (2), Georgia (7), Ole Miss (8), Oklahoma (9) and Missouri (23).

He explained his rationale for ranking UF in his top 25 on the latest edition of Josh Pate’s College Football Show and also predicted Georgia Tech transfer Aaron Philo to win the starting job over quarterback Tramell Jones Jr.

“Florida at 21 is an offensive coordinator, quarterback bet a little bit here. Buster Faulkner, and I think Aaron Philo is going to win the job down there. And I don’t expect Heisman contention there. What I do expect is good, solid QB play on an otherwise really underrated roster,” Pate said. “They are nasty a wide receiver. Have the potential to be one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country. It’s a really good running back situation. Just the overall talent roster that Sumrall is inheriting there is really good. Now, they had good talent and couldn’t get it done under Billy Napier, so this is also kind of a bet on Jon Sumrall to walk in with an abnormally high floor for a first-year inherited situation.”

The Gators open their 2026 season on Sept. 5 against Florida Atlantic.

Josh Pate post-spring top 25

1. Notre Dame

2. Texas

3. Oregon

4. Ohio State

5. Miami

6. Indiana

7. Georgia

8. Ole Miss

9. Oklahoma

10. Texas A&M

11. USC

12. LSU

13. Alabama

14. BYU

15. Michigan

16. Texas Tech

17. Penn State

18. Houston

19. Utah

20. SMU

21. Florida

22. Iowa

23. Missouri

24. Washington

25. Louisville

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