JUCO cornerback Javier Jones commits to Florida

The Florida Gators have already added a few late additions to the roster this offseason. Count one more to the roster for the upcoming season as the Orange and Blue have landed a commitment from the Junior College ranks. According to Rivals Hayes Fawcett, Independence Junior College cornerback Javier Jones is the latest addition. He committed to the Gators while on a campus visit this week. Furthermore, Jones will enroll at UF next week to start the summer semester.

Javier Jones has been on UF’s radar in recent weeks

The 6-foot-1, 185-pounder didn’t sign with a program in December during the Early Signing Period. Aside from Florida offering Javier Jones on the visit this week, he’s also reported an offer from UTEP. LSU also showed interest and just hosted Javier Jones on campus for an official visit this past weekend. Florida’s contact has been consistent, but has picked up in the days leading up to his visit.

“I’ve talked to [Director of Player Personnel] Chris Prescott the most, but I just started talking to Brandon Harris like three or four days ago. Coach Harris told me that he’s been fighting to get me down here for a visit. He said they’re about work, so if I come there, be ready to work. He said he thinks I could be a good fit to the room.”

This past season, Javier Jones played in 10 games at Independence C.C. and logged 12 tackles and broke up five passes.

Florida has now added 20 players in the 2026 class

Javier Jones is the second late addition to the roster this spring. UF also signed Jacksonville University tight end transfer Jaylen Jordon earlier this month from the portal. With Jones counting towards the 2026 signing class, he pushes the number on the comitment list to 20.

Javier Jones joins Frisco (Texas) Lone Star 4-star wide receiver Davian Groce, Tupelo (Miss.) 4-star Edge JaReylan McCoy, Fort Myers (Fla.) 4-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil, Winter Garden (Fla.) Windermere 4-star cornerback CJ Bronaugh, Duncanville (Texas) 4-star edge Kevin Ford, Tuskegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington 4-star WR Marquez Daniel, Brunswick (Ga.) 4-star TE Heze Kent, Gainesville (Fla.) Buchholz 4-star WR Justin Williams, Tuskeegee (Ala.) Booker T. Washington 4-star defensive back Dylan Purter, Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit 4-star quarterback Will Griffin, Lakeland (Fla.) 4-star LB Malik Morris, Milton (Fla.) 4-star S Kaiden Hall, Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding 4-star OL Tyler Chukuyem, Cocoa (Fla.) 4-star CB CJ Hester, Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy 3-star IOL G’Nivre Carr, St. Petersburg (Fla.) Lakewood 3-star OT Chancellor Campbell, Mississippi Gulf Coast JUCO defensive back Elijah Owens, Saint Stephen (S.C.) Timberland 3-star IOL Desmond Green, and Belle Glade (Fla.) Glades Central 3-star OL Javarii Luckas.

On3 currently does not have a ranking for Javier Jones.