Kentucky transfer DB Cam Dooley commits to Florida Gators

One of the top defensive backs in the transfer portal will be a Florida Gator. Kentucky safety Cam Dooley is joining the UF program with two years of eligibility remaining.

Dooley, listed at 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds, is the No. 26 safety and No. 271 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal rankings. He entered the portal on Jan. 4.

Dooley just completed his sophomore season. He recorded 29 total tackles (20 solo) and an interception in 2025. Per KSR, On3’s Kentucky site, “He was a valuable part of the rotation at safety in 2025, logging 413 snaps and three starts. (Dooley) emerged as a starter and showed plenty of potential during the final three games of 2025 after Jordan Lovett suffered a season-ending injury.”

Dooley, an Alabama native, played in all 12 games during his true freshman season, mostly on special teams. He finished with three total tackles.

In Gainesville, Dooley will be reunited with two of his former Kentucky coaches — Florida defensive coordinator Brad White and secondary coach Chris Collins. Both made the move from Kentucky to Florida in December.

Dooley, who played free safety at Kentucky, is the second safety UF has added via the portal this offseason. He joins Baylor safety transfer DJ Coleman, who committed to the Gators on Jan. 4. Jordan Castell, a starting safety for the Gators in 2025, entered the portal Jan. 2. The team’s top two nickels in 2025, Sharif Denson and Aaron Gates, also are bound for other programs.

