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Kevin O'Sullivan explains pitching decisions in Florida's loss to Troy

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi2 hours agoZachAbolverdi
Florida-Gators-Kevin-O'Sullivan-Caden-McDonald
Florida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan has a mound conference during the 2026 NCAA Baseball Championship Gainesville Regional championship baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, FL on Monday, June 1, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]

Florida Gators coach Kevin O'Sullivan explains his decision to pull Caden McDonald and start Cooper Walls in the loss to Troy on Monday.

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