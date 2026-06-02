Kevin O'Sullivan explains pitching decisions in Florida's loss to Troy

Kevin O'Sullivan explains pitching decisions in Florida's loss to Troyby: Zach Abolverdi2 hours agoZachAbolverdiRead In AppFlorida head coach Kevin O'Sullivan has a mound conference during the 2026 NCAA Baseball Championship Gainesville Regional championship baseball game at Condron Family Ballpark in Gainesville, FL on Monday, June 1, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]Florida Gators coach Kevin O'Sullivan explains his decision to pull Caden McDonald and start Cooper Walls in the loss to Troy on Monday.