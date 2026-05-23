Kevin O'Sullivan provides injury update on UF pitcher Russell Sandefer

Florida Gators starting pitcher Russell Sandefer left the SEC Tournament semifinal game against Alabama on Saturday after getting hit by a ball in his pitching arm. Sandefer was replaced in the second inning by reliever Jackson Barberi.

Sandefer had a large knot on his right forearm, which was wrapped with ice. He was telling teammates “I’m good” in the dugout according to SEC Network’s Kris Budden, who received an injury update from UF coach Kevin O’Sullivan.

“It’s swelled up, you know, not that much, but we’re not gonna take any chances. Luckily enough for us, they just already got him X-rays and came back negative, so obviously dodged a bullet there,” O’Sullivan said during the TV broadcast.

Sandefer, a junior transfer from UCF, replaced Cooper Walls as Florida’s Sunday starter during the 2026 season. He was moved to the No. 3 role for the Ole Miss series and threw a season-high 11 strikeouts in 7.0 innings on April 3.

After Sandefer left Saturday’s game, Barberi retired three in a row with one strikeout to end the second inning and then fanned three Bulldogs in the third. O’Sullivan anticipates being able to use Barberi for up to three frames.

“Well, he threw 39 catches, I think, on Wednesday, so probably two, three max if his pitch count of down, and we’ll have to just piece it together,” O’Sullivan said. “We got enough guys, but we’ll have to use four or five guys today.”

The Gators also have Ricky Reeth, Luke McNeillie, Ernesto Lugo-Canchola and Joshua Whritenour in their bullpen. Georgia, which leads the nation with 148 home runs, was held to zero jacks by Florida’s pitching staff during the regular season series.

“It’s not just the power. They’re hard to strike out,” O’Sulliva said of the Bulldogs. “You just gotta minimize the damage, and they’ve gotten the lead out man on twice the first two innings. We gotta try to avoid that as much as possible.”

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