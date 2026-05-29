Kevin O'Sullivan reacts to Florida's win vs. Rider: ‘We battled back’

The Florida Gators hit five home runs, including a walk-off big fly by Brendan Lawson, in their 8-7 victory over Rider on Friday in the Gainesville Regional opener. The game featured some late-inning drama as the Broncs scored six runs in the top of the eighth to go up 6-4.

The Gators responded with a pair of homers in the bottom of the eight and regained the lead with Cade Kurland’s two-run shot. After Rider tied the game in the ninth with first home run of the season by 9-home hitter Matt Leahy, Lawson left the yard in walk-off fashion.

Here’s everything Gators coach Kevin O’Sullivan said after Friday’s win:

Kevin O’Sullivan Q&A

On Russell Sandefer’s start:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I thought he was really good. I thought was really good. You guys were there. It was hot, probably as humid a day as we’ve had. So, I thought he was really good. I thought he ran out of gas. That’s why we went to Caden [McDonald]. Then I thought he ran out of gas, and then hoping to stretch the lead out a little bit more from four runs so we wouldn’t have to use some of the guys we did. I think we had the bases loaded there in the third with one out and had two pop-ups there. But you know, credit Rider. They played really good and they hung in there to the end. Their pitcher did just an incredible job coming off of his weekend last week, so I commend him and his competitive spirit for sure.”

On responding from the late deficit with a walk-on win:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “A lot of times it comes down to where you’re at in your lineup, too. There’s a little luck involved there. We led off the inning with Brendan [Lawson], and we were fortunate there because he’s been seeing the ball good. Sometimes you’re in that situation and you’re down at the bottom of the order, 7-8-9, and it doesn’t look quite as good.

“So, yeah, we battled back, a bit frustrating the way our pen was, but I think we had five home runs today. One play that gets lost, but I think we led off an inning with Cade [Kurland] going back up the middle and made an unbelievable backhand play. But I just got done talking to Ernie [Lugo-Canchola], Jackson [Barberi] and Josh [Whritenour], just for 3-5 minutes and told them they gotta put it behind them. I know they’re disappointed in their performance today, but you know they’re all three available tomorrow. And they’ve all had success. And certainly did not want to bring that up in front of the group, because I didn’t want to take away from the good things that happened throughout the game.

“And I’m sitting here looking at scores, and that was one of the things I explained to them. You go home tonight and you look at some of these scores and there will be some head scratchers and you’ll be like, ‘How did it happen?’ Well, the reason why it happens is because you don’t play fundamental baseball and pitch ahead in the count and play solid defense and get timely hits and all those types of things. Everybody’s in this tournament for a reason. Rider’s here for a reason, and, like I said, they took it to three of our best arms, and they battled. So, I tip my cap to them.”

On if that was the highest his blood pressure has been for a game this season:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I take blood pressure medicine, so I try to keep things as calm as I can. But yeah, it was a little nerve-wracking. I mean, because I know how things can get like that. I’ve seen so many games and been doing it for so long that it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Rider comes in here and beats us if we don’t play well. I mean, it’s really that simple, and they almost did it. And I know they used their two better arms, but boy, the competitive spirit, that’s something that I’ll talk to our team about tomorrow. What those two young men did after coming out, how many pitches they threw last week, it really says a lot about their character, it really does.”

On not letting this win get away after other late-game collapses:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “I think a lot of it has to do with how we’re playing at the end of the year. I know people were disappointed with the outcome of the game last Saturday against Georgia, but once again, that’s when I was talking to Josh, you’re getting the ball again. You three guys are our guys at the end of the game and regardless of how the outcome was today, you’ve got to be able to put it behind you. And if you hang your head, to me that’s not being a very good teammate because of all the good things that did happen throughout the game. Because if we don’t swing the bat like we did, the score could have been flipped very easily. We played some solid defense, like I said, and we had the right batter up at the right time.

“Some really good at bats. Karson Bowen kind of gets lost there in that six hole, and he hits the triple. It was his second one of the year. But at this point in the season, a win’s a win. You want to advance, but obviously we need to pitch better at the end of the game if we want to continue and get to our ultimate goal and destiny.”

On not letting the top half of the eighth carry over:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “Yeah, I mean, if we didn’t respond, I’d have been in here probably talking to you 30 minutes earlier than today, right? So I’m just proud of the way we hung in there. Ernie has been so good for us this year. Getting back Jackson, boy he’s been really good. His delivery looked a little slower, was pitching uphill. He didn’t quite look himself today. And then Josh has just gotta bounce back from his outing from Saturday against Georgia. It’s over with, and if you want to pitch at the end of the game, that’s part of it. You just gotta put it behind ya.”

On the production from the bottom half of the order:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “Yeah, I mean, it certainly helps. [Hayden] Yost had another couple hits and Cade hit the home run in a key spot. [Landon] Strip[ling] hit the home run in a key spot. I think that’s been kind of a common theme here over the last maybe month or so. You guys have kind of asked me about the lineup, especially the bottom half. And like I said, putting Caden right in there in the 5-hole, and then be able to move Karson down to the 6-hole, then Strip and Caden and Yost are certainly as good as any 7-8-9 hole hitters you’re gonna have. But when we play tomorrow, I’m sure we’ll see another good arm. So, we’ll wait to see who our opponent’s going to be.”

On if he’ll wait to decide who to throw on Saturday:

KEVIN O’SULLIVAN: “No, we’re going to throw Aidan (King). You know I don’t keep secrets.”