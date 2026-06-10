Kickoff times, TV networks announced for multiple Florida games

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The kickoff times and TV networks were announced for multiple Florida Gators games this upcoming season. The games were unveiled for UF and the rest of the league Wednesday night on SEC Network.

The Gators have kickoff times and TV networks set for five games: vs. FAU at 7:45 p.m. ET on SEC Network (Sept. 5), vs. Campbell at 5:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network+ (Sept. 12), at Auburn at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN (Sept. 19), vs. Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on ABC (Oct. 31) and at Florida State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC (Nov. 27).

Florida will play a night game at Kentucky on Nov. 14 and has early kicks (12-1 p.m. ET) against South Carolina (Oct. 10), at Texas (Oct. 17) and vs. Vanderbilt (Nov. 21). UF has flex times (3:30/4 p.m. or night) against Ole Miss (Sept. 26), at Missouri (Oct. 3) and vs. Oklahoma (Nov. 7).

The Gators’ SEC opener in Week 3 will be their first road trip to Auburn since 2011. Florida hasn’t played the Gamecocks or the Commodores since 2023. UF faces rival Georgia in Atlanta on Halloween after the bye week.

Next season will mark the Sooners’ first-ever visit to Gainesville. The teams have previously played twice in the postseason, with the Gators defeating Oklahoma 24-14 in their first-ever meeting to win the 2008 national championship.

The Gators open the season in The Swamp against FAU. UF’s other home games will be Campbell, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. Florida’s road games are Auburn, Missouri, Texas and Kentucky and FSU.

The Gators will be led by first-year coach Jon Sumrall. He won the American Conference title with Tulane last year and led the Green Wave to the College Football Playoffs.

Date Opponent Location Time (ET) Network Sept. 5 Florida Atlantic Gainesville, Florida 7:45 p.m. SEC Network Sept. 12 Campbell Gainesville, Florida 5:30 p.m. SEC Network+ Sept. 19 at Auburn Auburn, Alabama 7:00 p.m. ESPN Sept. 26 Ole Miss Gainesville, Florida Flex TBA Oct. 3 at Missouri Columbia, Missouri Flex TBA Oct. 10 South Carolina Gainesville, Florida Early TBA Oct. 17 at Texas Austin, Texas Early TBA Oct. 24 Bye Oct. 31 Georgia Atlanta, Georgia 3:30 p.m. ABC Nov. 7 Oklahoma Gainesville, Florida Flex TBA Nov. 14 at Kentucky Lexington, Kentucky Night TBA Nov. 21 Vanderbilt Gainesville, Florida Early TBA Nov. 27 (Friday) at Florida State Tallahassee, Florida 3:30 p.m. ABC

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