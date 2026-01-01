LB Jaden Robinson returning to Florida for his senior season

Florida Gators linebacker Jaden Robinson is returning to school for his senior season. He has re-signed with UF to remain in Gainesville under new head coach Jon Sumrall. His return will give the first-year Gators’ head coach an experienced linebacker for his linebacker-driven defensive scheme. This signing gives the Gators an impressive three-headed monster at linebacker, pairing Robinson with soon-to-be juniors Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles.

Jaden Robinson has multiple years of experience

Jaden Robinson may not be as popular a name in UF’s linebacker room compared to others in it. However, he’s been around the program the longest. Robinson has appeared in 37 games during his previous three seasons at Florida, with 13 of those being starts. As a junior this past season, the 6-foot 1/4, 226-pounder accounted for 50 tackles (4 TFL), 2 sacks, deflected 3 passes, 4 QB hurries, and also forced a fumble. Of his total snaps this past season, 611 of those snaps were as a starter (491 on defense and 120 on special teams).

Jaden Robinson heads into the 2026 season at Florida with a total of 105 tackles (7.5 TFL), 5.5 sacks, 3 deflected passes, and a forced fumble.

As a recruit, Jaden Robinson was the No. 427 overall prospect, No. 41 linebacker, and No. 77-ranked player in the state of Florida. That is according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services. He arrived at UF after playing high school football for nearby Lake City (Fla.) Columbia.

