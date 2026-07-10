Liam Peterson headlines Florida prospects in 2026 MLB Draft

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The 2026 MLB Draft is this weekend, and several Florida Gators will hear their names called, led by Liam Peterson. He’s primed to become UF’s 21st first-round pick in school history and the 27th overall, counting the secondary phase.

Peterson is projected as a top 20 selection by MLB.com, Baseball America and D1Baseball. Should he come off the board in the first 20 picks, he would rank among the five-highest-drafted Florida pitchers of all time.

The 2026 MLB Draft begins on Saturday 1 p.m. with coverage of the first 10 picks exclusively on NBC and Peacock until 2:30 p.m. Afte that, MLB Network will air picks 11-40 from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. before moving to MLB.com for picks 41-135. Rounds 5-20 will begin Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on MLB.com.

In addition to Peterson, Florida’s top draft prospects — all in MLB’s prospect rankings — are outfielder Kyle Jones (No. 135), right-hander Russell Sandefer (No. 177), righty Luke McNeillie (No. 185) and infielder Ethan Surowiec (No. 249). Outfielder Jaden Bastian, two-way star Caden McDonald and outfielder Hayden Yost are also draft eligible, though all three are expected to return.

Outfielder Blake Cyr is Baseball America’s 60th-ranked senior on the draft radar following a strong 2026 season. The Gators also have four signees competed in the MLB Draft Combine and are potential candidates to turn pro, including a trio of top 200 prospects in OF Kevin Roberts Jr. (136th), OF Brady Harris (163rd) and RHP Brady Snow (169th) along with LHP Colin White.

Excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 MLB Draft, at least one Gator has been selected every year since 1997 with multiple UF players in every draft since 1998. Florida has registered at least four draft picks in 16 of the last 17 years (save for 2020), at least five draft picks in each of the last three years and six-plus selections in three of the last five drafts.

Florida’s MLB Draft History

First Round Draft Picks in Program History

2024: 1B/LHP Jac Caglianone – Round 1, Pick 6 (Kansas City Royals)

2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep – Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves)

2023: OF Wyatt Langford – Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers)

2022: OF Sterlin Thompson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds)

2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

2018: Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners)

2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

2007: 1B Matt LaPorta – Round 1, Pick 7 (Milwaukee Brewers)

1998: 1B/OF/LHP Brad Wilkerson – Round 1, Pick 33 (Montreal Expos)

1993: RHP Marc Valdes – Round 1, Pick 27 (Florida Marlins)

1992: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 27 (Colorado Rockies)

1991: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 6 (Houston Astros)

1989: RHP Jamie McAndrew – Round 1, Pick 28 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

1986: OF Scott Ruskin – Round 1, Pick 8 (Montreal Expos) *secondary phase*

1983: RHP Rich Rice – Round 1, Pick 3 (Baltimore Orioles) *secondary phase*

1983: SS Robby Thompson – Round 1, Pick 2 (San Francisco Giants) *secondary phase*

1981: LHP Rob Murphy – Round 1, Pick 3 (Cincinnati Reds) *secondary phase*

1981: RHP Randy O’Neal – Round 1, Pick 15 (Detroit Tigers) *secondary phase*

1978: C Jim Watkins – Round 1, Pick 1 (Atlanta Braves) *secondary phase*

Highest Drafted Players in Program History

1. 2012: C Mike Zunino – Round 1, Pick 3 (Seattle Mariners)

2. 2023: OF Wyatt Langford – Round 1, Pick 4 (Texas Rangers)

3. 2018: 3B Jonathan India – Round 1, Pick 5 (Cincinnati Reds)

T4. 2024: 1B/LHP Jac Caglianone – Round 1, Pick 6 (Kansas City Royals)

T4. 1991: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 6 (Houston Astros)

T4. 2016: LHP A.J. Puk – Round 1, Pick 6 (Oakland Athletics)

7. 2007: 1B Matt LaPorta – Round 1, Pick 7 (Milwaukee Brewers)

T8. 2017: RHP Alex Faedo – Round 1, Pick 18 (Detroit Tigers)

T8. 2018: RHP Brady Singer – Round 1, Pick 18 (Kansas City Royals)

T10. 2013: RHP Jonathon Crawford – Round 1, Pick 20 (Detroit Tigers)

T10. 2015: SS Richie Martin – Round 1, Pick 20 (Oakland Athletics)

12. 2023: RHP Hurston Waldrep – Round 1, Pick 24 (Atlanta Braves)

T13. 1992: RHP John Burke – Round 1, Pick 27 (Colorado Rockies)

T13. 1993: RHP Marc Valdes – Round 1, Pick 27 (Florida Marlins)

15. 1989: RHP Jamie McAndrew – Round 1, Pick 28 (Los Angeles Dodgers)

16. 2016: RHP Dane Dunning – Round 1, Pick 29 (Washington Nationals)

T17. 2022: OF Sterlin Thompson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Colorado Rockies)

T17. 2012: LHP/1B Brian Johnson – Round 1, Pick 31 (Boston Red Sox)

19. 2018: RHP Jackson Kowar – Round 1, Pick 33 (Kansas City Royals)

20. 1998: 1B/OF/LHP Brad Wilkerson – Round 1, Pick 33 (Montreal Expos)

21. 2021: OF Jud Fabian – Round 2, Pick 40 (Boston Red Sox)

T22. 2022: LHP Hunter Barco – Round 2, Pick 44 (Pittsburgh Pirates)

T22. 2019: SS Brady McConnell – Round 2, Pick 44 (Kansas City Royals)

T24. 2004: RHP Justin Hoyman – Round 2, Pick 47 (Cleveland Indians)

T24. 2016: RHP Logan Shore – Pick 2, Round 47 (Oakland Athletics)

26. 2016: OF Buddy Reed – Round 2, Pick 48 (San Diego Padres)

27. 1979: C Marc Sullivan – Round 2, Pick 52 (Boston Red Sox)

28. 2023: RHP Brandon Sproat – Round 2, Pick 56 (New York Mets)

29. 2012: SS Nolan Fontana – Round 2, Pick 61 (Houston Astros)

30. 2016: 1B Pete Alonso – Round 2, Pick 64 (New York Mets)