Live Baseball Blog: Gators at No. 4 Arkansas

The Florida Gators have experienced both extremes in SEC play so far this season — sweeping one series and getting swept in another. Now comes a major test: a road trip to face No. 4 Arkansas in a pivotal early conference matchup for UF.

Florida (20-6 overall, 3-3 in the SEC) is looking to regain its footing after being swept at Alabama last weekend. The Gators responded Tuesday with a 5-0 win over in-state rival Florida State in Jacksonville. The question now: can they carry that momentum into one of the SEC’s toughest environments?

Arkansas (19-7, 4-2) enters the weekend with series wins over Mississippi State and South Carolina, further solidifying its place among the conference’s top teams.

Under coach Kevin O’Sullivan, Florida has faced 96 different opponents. Arkansas stands out — it’s the only program more than two games over .500 against him, with the Razorbacks holding a 25-20 edge.

First pitch for the series opener is set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday in Fayetteville.

Pitching Matchups

Friday | 7 ET (SECN+) Saturday | 2 ET (SECN+) Sunday | 1 ET (SECN) Florida RHP Liam Peterson (1-1, 4.15 ERA) RHP Aidan King (3-2, 1.27 ERA) TBA Arkansas RHP Gabe Gaeckle (3-1, 2.87 ERA) LHP Hunter Dietz (2-2, 3.86 ERA) LHP Colin Fisher (2-2, 2.70 ERA) Links WATCH | LISTEN WATCH | LISTEN WATCH | LISTEN

Follow below for updates and go to Swamp Talk to discuss the game.

By: Keith Niebuhr UF-Arkansas: Third inning recap T3: Florida first baseman Ethan Surowiec belted a two-out solo homer to right to give UF another run. The Gators later loaded the bases but couldn’t add to their total. SCORE: UF 4, Arkansas 0

B3: Florida pitcher Liam Peterson issued two two-out walks, but struck out Nolan Souza for out No. 3. Peterson has struck out five through three and has only allowed one hit. SCORE: UF 4, Arkansas 0

By: Keith Niebuhr UF-Arkansas: Second inning recap T2: The Gators took advantage of a Blake Cyr single, three walks and a wild pitch to plate three runs. Kyle Jones’ RBI sacrifice fly to center brought home UF’s final run in the inning. Arkansas starter Gabe Gaeckle was chased in the second after having control issues. SCORE: UF 3, Arkansas 0

B2: Maika Niu hit a leadoff double off Gators starter Liam Peterson, but Peterson then retired the next three batters in order. He has allowed one hit through two innings. SCORE: UF 3, Arkansas 0