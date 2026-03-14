Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

Live baseball blog: Gators vs. Gamecocks, Game 2

On3 imageby: Keith Niebuhr2 minutes agoNiebuhrOn3

Friday night, the  No. 23 Florida Gators didn’t get their first hit until the ninth inning. One inning later, they won their SEC opener 1-0 over South Carolina when freshman outfielder Cash Strayer drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Saturday at 6:30 p.m., UF (16-3 overall, 1-0 in the SEC) looks to take the series in Game 2 at Condron Ballpark. South Carolina is 12-7, 0-1.

UF will go with sophomore righty Aidan King on the mound. He’s 2-1, with a 0.00 ERA this season.

Gators Online will provide live updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at SWAMP TALK.

Pitching Matchups

Friday | 6:30 ET (SECN+)Saturday | 6:30 ET (SECN+)Sunday | 1 ET (SECN+)
South CarolinaRHP Josh Gunther (2-0, 4.91 ERA)RHP Amp Phillips (2-1, 3.50 ERA)TBA
FloridaRHP Liam Peterson (1-0, 3.72 ERA)RHP Aidan King (2-1, 0.00 ERA)RHP Cooper Walls (2-0, 4.50 ERA)
LinksWATCH | LISTENWATCH | LISTENWATCH | LISTEN

Let’s gets started …

By:Keith Niebuhr

Gators-Gamecocks: First inning

03/14/2026 05:31:17 PM