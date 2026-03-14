Live baseball blog: Gators vs. Gamecocks, Game 2

Friday night, the No. 23 Florida Gators didn’t get their first hit until the ninth inning. One inning later, they won their SEC opener 1-0 over South Carolina when freshman outfielder Cash Strayer drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Saturday at 6:30 p.m., UF (16-3 overall, 1-0 in the SEC) looks to take the series in Game 2 at Condron Ballpark. South Carolina is 12-7, 0-1.

UF will go with sophomore righty Aidan King on the mound. He’s 2-1, with a 0.00 ERA this season.

Gators Online will provide live updates below. Meanwhile, join the discussion at SWAMP TALK.

Pitching Matchups

Let’s gets started …