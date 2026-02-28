Live baseball blog: No. 10 Gators vs. No. 17 Miami, game 2
Behind dominant outings from Liam Peterson and Jackson Barberi, the Florida Gators silenced Miami’s high-powered offense Friday night, earning a 7–2 victory in Game 1 of the three-game series.
Now the No. 10 Gators turn to sophomore standout Aidan King to try to secure the series. King — a 2025 Unanimous First-team Freshman All-American — will take the mound Saturday at 6 p.m. in Game 2 at Alex Rodriguez Park. He enters the start at 2–0 with a 0.00 ERA.
Florida (10–1) has won 10 straight, while No. 17 Miami also sits at 10–1, setting up another high-stakes matchup between the in-state rivals. The Gators hold a slim 137-136-1 edge in the all-time series.
Gators Online will have live updates throughout the game. In the meantime, join the conversation on Swamp Talk.
Gators vs. Hurricanes: Live updates, score, highlights (3rd inning)02/28/2026 06:06:35 PM
—Canes starting pitcher Rob Evans just set UF down in order in the third with three straight strikeouts. He now has struck out seven in the game. Score: UF 4, Miami 3
Gators vs. Hurricanes: Live updates, score, highlights (2nd inning)02/28/2026 05:41:21 PM
—The Gators answered Miami’s big first inning with a big inning of their own. UF got four runs on five hits to take the lead. A Miami error helped. Sam Miller and Kyle Jones each had RBI singles. Score: UF 4, Miami 3
—King worked a scoreless second and was not damaged by a hit by pitch. He now has thrown 51 pitches through two innings but only allowed two hits. He has struck out three ‘Canes. Score: UF 4, Miami 3
Gators vs. Hurricanes: Live updates, score, highlights (1st inning)02/28/2026 04:55:52 PM
—Miami starting pitcher Rob Evans worked a perfect first inning and struck out two. He threw 15 pitches, 12 for strikes. Score: UF 0, Miami 0
—Miami took advantage of an infield single, then an error and went up 3-0 on a three-run homer to left field by Derek Williams off Gators starter Aidan King. None of the runs were earned. Score: UF 0, Miami 3