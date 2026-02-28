Live baseball blog: No. 10 Gators vs. No. 17 Miami, game 2

Behind dominant outings from Liam Peterson and Jackson Barberi, the Florida Gators silenced Miami’s high-powered offense Friday night, earning a 7–2 victory in Game 1 of the three-game series.

Now the No. 10 Gators turn to sophomore standout Aidan King to try to secure the series. King — a 2025 Unanimous First-team Freshman All-American — will take the mound Saturday at 6 p.m. in Game 2 at Alex Rodriguez Park. He enters the start at 2–0 with a 0.00 ERA.

Florida (10–1) has won 10 straight, while No. 17 Miami also sits at 10–1, setting up another high-stakes matchup between the in-state rivals. The Gators hold a slim 137-136-1 edge in the all-time series.

The Gators hold a slim 137-136-1 edge in the all-time series.

By: Keith Niebuhr Gators vs. Hurricanes: Live updates, score, highlights (3rd inning) —Canes starting pitcher Rob Evans just set UF down in order in the third with three straight strikeouts. He now has struck out seven in the game. Score: UF 4, Miami 3

By: Keith Niebuhr Gators vs. Hurricanes: Live updates, score, highlights (2nd inning) —The Gators answered Miami’s big first inning with a big inning of their own. UF got four runs on five hits to take the lead. A Miami error helped. Sam Miller and Kyle Jones each had RBI singles. Score: UF 4, Miami 3 —King worked a scoreless second and was not damaged by a hit by pitch. He now has thrown 51 pitches through two innings but only allowed two hits. He has struck out three ‘Canes. Score: UF 4, Miami 3