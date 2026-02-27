Live baseball blog: No. 10 Gators vs. No. 17 Miami
The Florida Gators–Miami Hurricanes baseball rivalry remains one of the fiercest and most evenly matched in college baseball. The in-state powers open a three-game series Friday night with the all-time record deadlocked at 136-136-1.
No. 10 Florida enters at 9-1, riding a nine-game winning streak, while No. 17 Miami is off to a perfect 10-0 start.
Since taking over at UF in 2008, Florida head coach Kevin O’Sullivan has guided the Gators to a 43-19 mark in the series, including an impressive 18-9 record against Miami at Alex Rodriguez Park at Mark Light Field.
Top 10
- 1
Swamp Reset
How Jon Sumrall plans to rebuild Florida
- 2
BIG projection for UF recruiting
Projecting the Florida Gators to land a 5-star target
- 3
Top recruiting targets
Florida Gators Recruiting: Top 10 Most Wanted
- 4
Gators Online Show
Florida Football Spring Practice Preview
- 5
Florida's projected depth chart
Gators roster overview entering spring camp
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Florida will send junior right-hander Liam Peterson to the mound. He’s coming off a strong outing last week and is 1-0 with a 4.15 ERA in two appearances this season. Miami counters with right-hander AJ Ciscar, who is 2-0 with a 2.45 ERA.
First pitch is set for 7 p.m., with live updates available throughout the game below. Meanwhile, join the game discussion at Swamp Talk.
Gators vs. Hurricanes: Live updates, score, highlights02/27/2026 05:34:02 PM
—Game upcoming coming.