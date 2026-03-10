Live Baseball Blog: No. 23 Florida Gators vs. No. 20 Florida State
The Florida Gators needed a major rally just to salvage one win in last weekend’s series against High Point. Now the question is whether that dramatic comeback can spark some momentum.
Tuesday night, No. 23 Florida (14–3) hosts archrival Florida State, ranked No. 20 at 13–2, at Condron Ballpark.
FSU leads the all-time series 135–129–1, but the Gators have significantly closed the gap under coach Kevin O’Sullivan. During his tenure, Florida is 37–23 against the ’Noles, including a dominant 19–4 mark at home.
First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ⚾🐊
Join the discussion at SWAMP TALK.
Pitching Matchups
|Tuesday | 6:30 ET (SECN+)
|FSU
|RHP John Abraham (1-0, 0.66 ERA)
|Florida
|RHP Schuyler Sandford (1-0, 1.69 ERA)
|Links
|WATCH | LISTEN | LIVE STATS
Here are some highlights from the game …
Gators-Seminoles: Third inning recap03/10/2026 06:25:13 PM
T3: Gators reliever Luke McNeillie had a strong inning, retiring the side in order on three straight groundouts. SCORE: UF 0, FSU 2
Gators-Seminoles: Second inning recap03/10/2026 05:57:07 PM
T2: FSU took advantage of three walks and took a 2-0 lead on a based loaded single by shortstop Cal Fisher. Meanwhile, the ‘Noles chased Sandford from the game. Fisher’s hit came off Gators reliever Luke McNeillie. SCORE: UF 0, FSU 2
B2: After a leadoff walk, the Gators grounded into a double play then out No. 3 came via strike out. UF has been held hitless through two complete by Abraham. SCORE: UF 0, FSU 2
Gators-Seminoles: First inning recap03/10/2026 05:56:54 PM
T1: FSU got a leadoff walk off Sandford, but Sandford rallied with two strikeouts. Meanwhile, the ‘Noles also got caught stealing at second. No damage for UF here. SCORE: UF 0, FSU 0
B1: The Gators put two on base via walk, but couldn’t do anything with it. With two outs, Abraham struck out UF right fielder Cash Strayer. SCORE: UF 0, FSU 0