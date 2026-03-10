Live Baseball Blog: No. 23 Florida Gators vs. No. 20 Florida State

The Florida Gators needed a major rally just to salvage one win in last weekend’s series against High Point. Now the question is whether that dramatic comeback can spark some momentum.

Tuesday night, No. 23 Florida (14–3) hosts archrival Florida State, ranked No. 20 at 13–2, at Condron Ballpark.

FSU leads the all-time series 135–129–1, but the Gators have significantly closed the gap under coach Kevin O’Sullivan. During his tenure, Florida is 37–23 against the ’Noles, including a dominant 19–4 mark at home.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. ⚾🐊

Pitching Matchups

Tuesday | 6:30 ET (SECN+) FSU RHP John Abraham (1-0, 0.66 ERA) Florida RHP Schuyler Sandford (1-0, 1.69 ERA) Links WATCH | LISTEN | LIVE STATS

Here are some highlights from the game …

By: Keith Niebuhr Gators-Seminoles: Third inning recap

T3: Gators reliever Luke McNeillie had a strong inning, retiring the side in order on three straight groundouts. SCORE: UF 0, FSU 2



By: Keith Niebuhr Gators-Seminoles: Second inning recap

T2: FSU took advantage of three walks and took a 2-0 lead on a based loaded single by shortstop Cal Fisher. Meanwhile, the ‘Noles chased Sandford from the game. Fisher’s hit came off Gators reliever Luke McNeillie. SCORE: UF 0, FSU 2 B2: After a leadoff walk, the Gators grounded into a double play then out No. 3 came via strike out. UF has been held hitless through two complete by Abraham. SCORE: UF 0, FSU 2