Live Baseball Blog: No. 23 Florida vs. South Carolina
After losing a three-game series to High Point last weekend, the No. 23 Florida Gators picked up a solid mid-week win over arch-rival FSU. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going.
In Gainesville, the Gators open SEC play Friday night against South Carolina.
UF is 15-3; the Gamecocks come to town 12-6. After sweeping Princeton last weekend, South Carolina lost earlier this week to The Citadel.
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The Gators will start righty Liam Peterson on the mound. After a rocky opening-day performance against UAB, Peterson has allowed just four earned runs in his past 16 innings. He’s 1-0 on the season.
Below, Gators Online will provide live game updates. Meanwhile, just the discussion at Swamp Talk.
First Pitch is 6:30 p.m.
Pitching Matchups
|Friday | 6:30 ET (SECN+)
|Saturday | 6:30 ET (SECN+)
|Sunday | 1 ET (SECN+)
|South Carolina
|RHP Josh Gunther (2-0, 4.91 ERA)
|RHP Amp Phillips (2-1, 3.50 ERA)
|TBA
|Florida
|RHP Liam Peterson (1-0, 3.72 ERA)
|RHP Aidan King (2-1, 0.00 ERA)
|RHP Cooper Walls (2-0, 4.50 ERA)
|Links
|WATCH | LISTEN
|WATCH | LISTEN
|WATCH | LISTEN
Gators-Gamecocks: Fifth inning03/13/2026 06:31:31 PM
T5: Gators starter Liam Peterson recorded strikeout No. 7 in the fifth and got the other two batters he faced out. He allowed one hit through five. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0
B5: South Carolina pitcher Josh Gunther has not allowed a hit. He struck out two in the fifth, giving him five strikeouts in the game. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0
Gators-Gamecocks: Fourth inning03/13/2026 06:16:35 PM
T4: It was another quick inning for Gators pitcher Liam Peterson. After allowing his first hit, he induced a ground ball double play then recorded a liner to short for out No. 3. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0
B4: The Gators are still hitless against South Carolina pitcher Josh Gunther through four. He hit Florida shortstop Brendan Lawson to begin the fourth, but then retired the next three batters. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0
Gators-Gamecocks: Third inning03/13/2026 06:08:15 PM
T3: Peterson faced the minimum in the inning and struck out two, giving him six tonight. South Carolina still is hitless. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0
B3: South Carolina pitcher Josh Gunther had another strong inning and again did not allow a baserunner. He has thrown 39 pitches thus far, 25 for strikes with three strikeouts. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0
Gators-Gamecocks: Second inning03/13/2026 05:55:31 PM
T2: Peterson recorded three strikeouts in the inning to overcome a UF throwing error. He already has struck out four. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0
B2: Three up, three down for Gamecocks pitcher Josh Gunther in the second. He now has two strikeouts and hasn’t allowed a base hit. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0
Gators-Gamecocks: First inning03/13/2026 05:50:57 PM
T1: Peterson gets South Carolina out one-two-three in the first. He struck out one and forced two fly-ball outs. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0
B1: Gamecocks pitcher Josh Gunther gave up a one-out walk and then a stolen base. But he got out of the jam with a fly ball to left and a strikeout. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0