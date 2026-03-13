Live Baseball Blog: No. 23 Florida vs. South Carolina

After losing a three-game series to High Point last weekend, the No. 23 Florida Gators picked up a solid mid-week win over arch-rival FSU. Now, they hope to keep the momentum going.

In Gainesville, the Gators open SEC play Friday night against South Carolina.

UF is 15-3; the Gamecocks come to town 12-6. After sweeping Princeton last weekend, South Carolina lost earlier this week to The Citadel.

The Gators will start righty Liam Peterson on the mound. After a rocky opening-day performance against UAB, Peterson has allowed just four earned runs in his past 16 innings. He’s 1-0 on the season.

Below, Gators Online will provide live game updates. Meanwhile, just the discussion at Swamp Talk.

First Pitch is 6:30 p.m.

Pitching Matchups

By: Keith Niebuhr Gators-Gamecocks: Fifth inning T5: Gators starter Liam Peterson recorded strikeout No. 7 in the fifth and got the other two batters he faced out. He allowed one hit through five. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0

B5: South Carolina pitcher Josh Gunther has not allowed a hit. He struck out two in the fifth, giving him five strikeouts in the game. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0

By: Keith Niebuhr Gators-Gamecocks: Fourth inning T4: It was another quick inning for Gators pitcher Liam Peterson. After allowing his first hit, he induced a ground ball double play then recorded a liner to short for out No. 3. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0

B4: The Gators are still hitless against South Carolina pitcher Josh Gunther through four. He hit Florida shortstop Brendan Lawson to begin the fourth, but then retired the next three batters. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0

By: Keith Niebuhr Gators-Gamecocks: Third inning T3: Peterson faced the minimum in the inning and struck out two, giving him six tonight. South Carolina still is hitless. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0

B3: South Carolina pitcher Josh Gunther had another strong inning and again did not allow a baserunner. He has thrown 39 pitches thus far, 25 for strikes with three strikeouts. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0

By: Keith Niebuhr Gators-Gamecocks: Second inning T2: Peterson recorded three strikeouts in the inning to overcome a UF throwing error. He already has struck out four. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0

B2: Three up, three down for Gamecocks pitcher Josh Gunther in the second. He now has two strikeouts and hasn’t allowed a base hit. SCORE: UF 0, South Carolina 0