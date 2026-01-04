Live Blog: Missouri 76, Florida 74

No. 22 Florida dropped its SEC opener Saturday with a 76-74 loss at Missouri, which snapped a four-game winning streak. The Gators couldn’t finish another close game in the final seconds.

Two missed free throws by the Tigers late gave UF the chance at a game-winner, but Boogie Fland couldn’t connect and finished 0-for-6 from 3 (2-for-10 overall with 6 points).

Thomas Haugh scored a team-high 24 points, including his 3-pointer with 3:37 remaining to give the Gators their only lead of the second half and cap a 9-0 run.

Mizzou was led by 19 points from Anthony Robinson II, including his banked 3-pointer with 21 seconds left for a five-point lead.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Missouri:

Florida vs. Missouri Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Missouri 64, Florida 62 (4:18 2H)

Back-to-back scores by Boogie Fland and Thomas Haugh cuts the deficit to two with a 6-0 run and forces Mizzou to burn a timeout. The Gators have made five of their last seven shots.

SCORE UPDATE: Missouri 56, Florida 52 (7:56 2H)

The Gators are on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit down to four and the Tigers haven’t score in 4:44, missing their last six shots.

SCORE UPDATE: Missouri 56, Florida 46 (11:47 2H)

The Tigers have their biggest lead, 56-46, with a 9-3 run and Todd Golden had to burn a timeout. UF is getting outscored in the paint 28-18 and outrebounded 25-24.

SCORE UPDATE: Missouri 49, Florida 43 (15:03 2H)

Strong start to the second half for the Tigers, while UF is 2-for-10 from the floor and 0-for-6 beyond the arc. The Gators have missed the last nine 3-pointers after making five of their first nine attempts.

HALF: Florida 39, Missouri 39

Trent Burns hit a 3 at the buzzer to tie the score. The Tigers shot 46% for the half vs. 42% for UF.

Alex Condon has a team-high nine points along with Mizzou’s Jayden Stone and Jacob Crews.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 35, Missouri 31 (3:51 1H)

The Gators are winning the rebounding battle 14-11. They also have 7 bench points from backup guards Isaiah Brown and Urban Klavzar.

SCORE: Florida 31, Missouri 26 (6:40 1H)

Both teams are currently shooting 50% from the floor but the Gators are 5-for-9 beyond the arc after Thomas Haugh drained a corner 3-pointer.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 19, Missouri 13 (11:53 1H)

UF scored six straight to take an eight-point lead and had an extended 10-3 run. The Tigers haven’t made a field goal in 2:57, missing six of their last seven shots.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 13, Missouri 8 (15:53 1H)

The Gators started 3-for-4 from downtown with a 3-pointer by Alex Condon and two from Xaivian Lee. Jayden Stone has all eight points for Mizzou.

