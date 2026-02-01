Live Blog: Florida Gators 100, Alabama Crimson Tide 77

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 19 Florida Gators beat their fourth top-25 team of the season Sunday with a victory over 23rd-ranked Alabama. UF has now won five in a row against the Crimson Tide.

Alex Condon led the Gators with a season-high 25 points along with seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks, two steals and no turnovers. Thomas Haugh scored 22 and Rueben Chinyelu had another double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Alabama:

Florida vs. Alabama Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 83, Alabama 62 (4:44 2H)

The Gators now have four players in double figures after back-to-back scores by Urban Klavzar, who made two driving layups and converted an and-one play. Thomas Haugh also had a fastbreak dunk.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 73, Alabama 57 (7:47 2H)

Alex Condon now has 21 with six rebounds, four assists, two blocks, two steals and no turnovers. Urban Klavzar hit UF’s third 3-pointer of the game (3-13). Bama is 9-for-21 beyond the arc.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 66, Alabama 47 (11:43 2H)

Boogie Fland is now in double figures with 10 points and leads the team with seven assists and a career-high six steals. UF is outscoring the Tide by 30 in the paint (50-20) and 20-0 in fastbreak points.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 56, Alabama 36 (15:44 2H)

The Gators open the second half with a kill shot, reeling off a 10-0 run to take a 20-point lead. Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh both up to 17 points.

HALF: Florida 46, Alabama 36

Alex Condon (14) and Thomas Haugh (13) are both in double figures. UF shot 50% (19-38) and 2-6 beyond the arc. The Tide hit six 3s (6-14) and shot 41% (12-19) from the floor.

The Gators had zero turnovers in the half and forced nine. They outscored Alabama by 20 in the paint (32-12) and 15-0 in fastbreak points. Check out this defensive sequence by Rueben Chinyelu.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 41, Alabama 30 (2:55 1H)

The Gators are on a 9-0 run after Haugh’s second 3-pointer and have made nine of their last 11 attempts. The Tide have missed four straight shots and haven’t scored in 2:48.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 24, Alabama 22 (7:48 1H)

The Gators just regained the lead after a great lob from Thomas Haugh to Alex Condon, who passed up the 3-point shot on the play. Both players are up to eight points.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 18, Alabama 16 (11:52 1H)

Thomas Haugh leads all scorers with eight points and Fland has six points, two assists and two steals. UF is outscoring the Tide 12-6 in the paint and 6-0 in fastbreak points.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 9, Alabama 7 (15:17 1H)

Strong start for Boogie Fland, who had UF’s first score, an alley-oop to Thomas Haugh and a steal-and-score. Haugh knocked down a 3-pointer to put UF ahead.

