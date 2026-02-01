Live Blog: Florida Gators 100, Alabama Crimson Tide 77
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 19 Florida Gators beat their fourth top-25 team of the season Sunday with a victory over 23rd-ranked Alabama. UF has now won five in a row against the Crimson Tide.
Alex Condon led the Gators with a season-high 25 points along with seven rebounds, six assists, two blocks, two steals and no turnovers. Thomas Haugh scored 22 and Rueben Chinyelu had another double-double with 14 points and 17 rebounds.
Here are live updates from Florida vs. Alabama:
Florida vs. Alabama Live Blog
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 83, Alabama 62 (4:44 2H)
The Gators now have four players in double figures after back-to-back scores by Urban Klavzar, who made two driving layups and converted an and-one play. Thomas Haugh also had a fastbreak dunk.
what can't he do??— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/M5udfwBeEO
Thomas Haugh is that guy— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/jNbZcuaNJe
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 73, Alabama 57 (7:47 2H)
Alex Condon now has 21 with six rebounds, four assists, two blocks, two steals and no turnovers. Urban Klavzar hit UF’s third 3-pointer of the game (3-13). Bama is 9-for-21 beyond the arc.
launched & landed 👌— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/ELh7Try5Z9
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 66, Alabama 47 (11:43 2H)
Boogie Fland is now in double figures with 10 points and leads the team with seven assists and a career-high six steals. UF is outscoring the Tide by 30 in the paint (50-20) and 20-0 in fastbreak points.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 56, Alabama 36 (15:44 2H)
The Gators open the second half with a kill shot, reeling off a 10-0 run to take a 20-point lead. Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh both up to 17 points.
are you seeing this??? 😦— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/W5nFZ9vKBT
HALF: Florida 46, Alabama 36
Alex Condon (14) and Thomas Haugh (13) are both in double figures. UF shot 50% (19-38) and 2-6 beyond the arc. The Tide hit six 3s (6-14) and shot 41% (12-19) from the floor.
The Gators had zero turnovers in the half and forced nine. They outscored Alabama by 20 in the paint (32-12) and 15-0 in fastbreak points. Check out this defensive sequence by Rueben Chinyelu.
BEST DEFENDER IN ALL OF COLLEGE BASKETBALL— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/KNPL5xapgW
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 41, Alabama 30 (2:55 1H)
The Gators are on a 9-0 run after Haugh’s second 3-pointer and have made nine of their last 11 attempts. The Tide have missed four straight shots and haven’t scored in 2:48.
+3 for Tommy (that makes 13 so far in the first half)— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/utYpg5IpL8
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 24, Alabama 22 (7:48 1H)
The Gators just regained the lead after a great lob from Thomas Haugh to Alex Condon, who passed up the 3-point shot on the play. Both players are up to eight points.
high-low will go ‼️‼️— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/mNWcsJ1dW0
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 18, Alabama 16 (11:52 1H)
Thomas Haugh leads all scorers with eight points and Fland has six points, two assists and two steals. UF is outscoring the Tide 12-6 in the paint and 6-0 in fastbreak points.
anotha one 😤— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/kzSC7mZaVs
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 9, Alabama 7 (15:17 1H)
Strong start for Boogie Fland, who had UF’s first score, an alley-oop to Thomas Haugh and a steal-and-score. Haugh knocked down a 3-pointer to put UF ahead.
BOOGIE'S TURN 😮💨— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/SitLze9ovE
ALLEY-OOP 😏— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 1, 2026
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/ofgi0MR9jT
