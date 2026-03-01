Skip to main content
Florida
Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi58 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 7 Florida Gators look to win their ninth game in a row on Saturday against 20th-ranked Arkansas. UF defeated the Hogs 71-63 last season in Fayetteville.

Florida will clinch a share of the SEC regular season title with a victory. The Razorbacks have won five of their last six games, with the lone loss coming at Alabama in double overtime.

Here are live updates from Florida (22-6, 13-2 SEC) vs. Arkansas (21-7, 11-4 SEC):

By:Zach Abolverdi

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 11, Arkansas 9 (15:37 1H)

02/28/2026 07:45:43 PM

Great start from Rueben Chinyelu and Florida’s forwards, with the junior trio accounting for all of UF’s points. The Gators are outscoring the Razorbacks 8-2 in the paint so far and Thomas Haugh knocked the team’s first attempt from 3.

Florida Gators starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.29.911.52.63.4 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.27.211.43.63.9 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.416.96.02.0 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.614.37.83.6 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.411.311.51.0 blk

Arkansas Razorbacks starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
5Darius Acuff Jr.Guard6-3, 190 poundsFr.34.722.23.16.2 ast
1Meleek ThomasGuard6-5, 210 poundsFr.28.915.23.92.5 ast
24Billy Richmond IIIForward6-7, 215 poundsSo.24.810.93.61.9 ast
23Nick PringleForward6-8, 225 poundsGr.19.54.94.0.704 fg%
7Trevon BrazileForward7-0, 255 poundsSr.30.712.77.11.6 blk

