Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 7 Florida Gators look to win their ninth game in a row on Saturday against 20th-ranked Arkansas. UF defeated the Hogs 71-63 last season in Fayetteville.
Florida will clinch a share of the SEC regular season title with a victory. The Razorbacks have won five of their last six games, with the lone loss coming at Alabama in double overtime.
Here are live updates from Florida (22-6, 13-2 SEC) vs. Arkansas (21-7, 11-4 SEC):
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 11, Arkansas 9 (15:37 1H)02/28/2026 07:45:43 PM
Great start from Rueben Chinyelu and Florida’s forwards, with the junior trio accounting for all of UF’s points. The Gators are outscoring the Razorbacks 8-2 in the paint so far and Thomas Haugh knocked the team’s first attempt from 3.
"Tommy" & "three" rhyme for a reason— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 1, 2026
🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/aXFscxLvVC
Florida Gators starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.9
|11.5
|2.6
|3.4 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.2
|11.4
|3.6
|3.9 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.4
|16.9
|6.0
|2.0 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.6
|14.3
|7.8
|3.6 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.4
|11.3
|11.5
|1.0 blk
Arkansas Razorbacks starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|5
|Darius Acuff Jr.
|Guard
|6-3, 190 pounds
|Fr.
|34.7
|22.2
|3.1
|6.2 ast
|1
|Meleek Thomas
|Guard
|6-5, 210 pounds
|Fr.
|28.9
|15.2
|3.9
|2.5 ast
|24
|Billy Richmond III
|Forward
|6-7, 215 pounds
|So.
|24.8
|10.9
|3.6
|1.9 ast
|23
|Nick Pringle
|Forward
|6-8, 225 pounds
|Gr.
|19.5
|4.9
|4.0
|.704 fg%
|7
|Trevon Brazile
|Forward
|7-0, 255 pounds
|Sr.
|30.7
|12.7
|7.1
|1.6 blk
