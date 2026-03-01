Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 7 Florida Gators look to win their ninth game in a row on Saturday against 20th-ranked Arkansas. UF defeated the Hogs 71-63 last season in Fayetteville.

Florida will clinch a share of the SEC regular season title with a victory. The Razorbacks have won five of their last six games, with the lone loss coming at Alabama in double overtime.

Here are live updates from Florida (22-6, 13-2 SEC) vs. Arkansas (21-7, 11-4 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi SCORE UPDATE: Florida 11, Arkansas 9 (15:37 1H) Great start from Rueben Chinyelu and Florida’s forwards, with the junior trio accounting for all of UF’s points. The Gators are outscoring the Razorbacks 8-2 in the paint so far and Thomas Haugh knocked the team’s first attempt from 3.

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.9 11.5 2.6 3.4 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.2 11.4 3.6 3.9 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.4 16.9 6.0 2.0 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.6 14.3 7.8 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.4 11.3 11.5 1.0 blk

Arkansas Razorbacks starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 5 Darius Acuff Jr. Guard 6-3, 190 pounds Fr. 34.7 22.2 3.1 6.2 ast 1 Meleek Thomas Guard 6-5, 210 pounds Fr. 28.9 15.2 3.9 2.5 ast 24 Billy Richmond III Forward 6-7, 215 pounds So. 24.8 10.9 3.6 1.9 ast 23 Nick Pringle Forward 6-8, 225 pounds Gr. 19.5 4.9 4.0 .704 fg% 7 Trevon Brazile Forward 7-0, 255 pounds Sr. 30.7 12.7 7.1 1.6 blk

