Live Blog: Florida vs. Dartmouth
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 22 Florida Gators host Dartmouth on Monday for their final non-conference game. UF (8-4) is undefeated at home this season and riding a three-game winning streak.
The Gators have won 12 straight at home dating back to last year and their 18 consecutive non-conference home wins are the longest such streak since winning 25 straight from 2010-14.
Here are live updates from Florida vs. Dartmouth:
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 78, Dartmouth 29 (10:04 2H)
The Big Green have to take a timeout after the alley-oop from Condon to Haugh. He’s one point shy of giving the Gators six players in double figures. Handlogten also has eight points and 12 rebounds.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 65, Dartmouth 36 (15:17 2H)
UF pushed its lead to 32 points after Boogie Fland found Alex Condon for the slam. He’s up to 12 points along with Xaivian Lee, and four Gators are in double figures.
HALF: Florida 53, Dartmouth 27
UF led by as many as 28 points in the first half and three Gators have 10 points in Alex Condon, Xaivian Lee and Urban Klavzar.
Florida has a 37-9 rebounding edge with its size advantage, led by Micah Handlogten with 10 boards, and 15-0 on the offensive glass.
Rue with the BLOCK ➡️ Tommy with the 3— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 29, 2025
📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/yqXKeQvhOv
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 45, Dartmouth 20 (3:58 1H)
The Gators are dominating the rebounding battle 28-6, including 11-0 on the offensive glass with a 9-0 advantage in second-chance points.
Alright now Boogie 🔥— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 29, 2025
📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/SJqJD1dp0R
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 41, Dartmouth 17 (4:58 1H)
The Gators now lead by 20-plus after a 13-4 run over the last four minutes. Klavzar has a team-high 10 points off the bench.
RUE WITH THE HAMMER 🔨— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 29, 2025
📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/Go5EYJII19
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 17, Dartmouth 6 (12:00 1H)
Urban Klavzar is up to seven points after two straight field goals, including a 3-pointer. The Gators’ backcourt has combined for 14 of the team’s 17 points.
Urb with the tre 👌— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 29, 2025
📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/AELZvgwzZn
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 12, Dartmouth 3 (15:34 1H)
The Gators took control early with a 12-0 run. Good start for Boogie Fland (back-to-back scores) and Xaivian Lee (UF’s first goal from 3), the backcourt has scored nine points.
Boogied to the rim 💨— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 29, 2025
📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/ozyEWBUrFg
Lee three starting us off 😤— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) December 29, 2025
📺 SECN pic.twitter.com/jhoE4aJfmx
Florida Gators starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|1
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|28.9
|11.5
|2.0
|1.7 stl
|15
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|28.8
|12.3
|4.7
|3.6 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.6
|17.3
|6.3
|2.3 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.4
|14.1
|8.9
|3.8 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|23.8
|10.5
|10.8
|.627 fg%
Dartmouth starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|30
|Connor Amundsen
|Guard
|5-11, 165 pounds
|So.
|27.7
|8.1
|2.0
|3.0 ast
|2
|Kareem Thomas
|Guard
|6-5, 195 pounds
|So.
|29.2
|19.7
|2.8
|2.1 3fg
|22
|Jayden Williams
|Forward
|6-6, 185 pounds
|Sr.
|27.8
|12.4
|4.1
|2.7 3fg
|21
|Brandon Mitchell-Day
|Forward
|6-8, 205 pounds
|Sr.
|28.4
|11.5
|8.6
|3.3 ast
|33
|Jackson Munro
|Forward
|6-8, 220 pounds
|Sr.
|25.5
|7.8
|5.7
|2.4 ast
