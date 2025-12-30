Live Blog: Florida vs. Dartmouth

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 22 Florida Gators host Dartmouth on Monday for their final non-conference game. UF (8-4) is undefeated at home this season and riding a three-game winning streak.

The Gators have won 12 straight at home dating back to last year and their 18 consecutive non-conference home wins are the longest such streak since winning 25 straight from 2010-14.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Dartmouth:

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 78, Dartmouth 29 (10:04 2H)

The Big Green have to take a timeout after the alley-oop from Condon to Haugh. He’s one point shy of giving the Gators six players in double figures. Handlogten also has eight points and 12 rebounds.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 65, Dartmouth 36 (15:17 2H)

UF pushed its lead to 32 points after Boogie Fland found Alex Condon for the slam. He’s up to 12 points along with Xaivian Lee, and four Gators are in double figures.

HALF: Florida 53, Dartmouth 27

UF led by as many as 28 points in the first half and three Gators have 10 points in Alex Condon, Xaivian Lee and Urban Klavzar.

Florida has a 37-9 rebounding edge with its size advantage, led by Micah Handlogten with 10 boards, and 15-0 on the offensive glass.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 45, Dartmouth 20 (3:58 1H)

The Gators are dominating the rebounding battle 28-6, including 11-0 on the offensive glass with a 9-0 advantage in second-chance points.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 41, Dartmouth 17 (4:58 1H)

The Gators now lead by 20-plus after a 13-4 run over the last four minutes. Klavzar has a team-high 10 points off the bench.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 17, Dartmouth 6 (12:00 1H)

Urban Klavzar is up to seven points after two straight field goals, including a 3-pointer. The Gators’ backcourt has combined for 14 of the team’s 17 points.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 12, Dartmouth 3 (15:34 1H)

The Gators took control early with a 12-0 run. Good start for Boogie Fland (back-to-back scores) and Xaivian Lee (UF’s first goal from 3), the backcourt has scored nine points.

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 28.9 11.5 2.0 1.7 stl 15 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 28.8 12.3 4.7 3.6 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.6 17.3 6.3 2.3 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.4 14.1 8.9 3.8 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 23.8 10.5 10.8 .627 fg%

Dartmouth starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 30 Connor Amundsen Guard 5-11, 165 pounds So. 27.7 8.1 2.0 3.0 ast 2 Kareem Thomas Guard 6-5, 195 pounds So. 29.2 19.7 2.8 2.1 3fg 22 Jayden Williams Forward 6-6, 185 pounds Sr. 27.8 12.4 4.1 2.7 3fg 21 Brandon Mitchell-Day Forward 6-8, 205 pounds Sr. 28.4 11.5 8.6 3.3 ast 33 Jackson Munro Forward 6-8, 220 pounds Sr. 25.5 7.8 5.7 2.4 ast

