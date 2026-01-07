Live Blog: Florida Gators 92, Georgia Bulldogs 77

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Gators defeated No. 18 Georgia 92-77 on Tuesday night behind 21 points apiece from Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh. Haugh posted a double-double with a team-high 12 rebounds.

Urban Klavzar (11) and Rueben Chinyelu (10) also scored in double figures as UF (10-4, 1-1 SEC) outrebounded the Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1 SEC) by 21 (56-35) and outscored them in paint, 58-38.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Georgia:

Florida vs. Georgia Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 78, Georgia 63 (3:49 2H)

The Gators led by as many as 21 and have a plus-20 advantage with rebounds (47-27) and points in the paint (50-30). UGA has missed eight of its last 10 shots.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 69, Georgia 54 (8:03 2H)

The Gators have their biggest lead of the game after Xaivian Lee knocked down his first 3-pointer from the logo off a screen at the top of the key.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 61, Georgia 52 (11:37 2H)

UF took their first double-digit lead with an extended 18-4 run. Haugh is up to 19 points and Boogie Fland made his first two field goals.

SCORE UPDATE Florida 53, Georgia 47 (15:45 2H)

The Gators got off to a strong start in the second half. They opened with an early 12-2 run to take an eight-point lead.

HALF: Florida 41, Georgia 40

Thomas Haugh leads the Gators with 15 points and Alex Condon has 11. UF is outrebounding the Bulldogs 24-15 but has seven turnovers (three for UGA). Florida is currently 47% from the floor (17-36) and UGA shot 49% (17-35) in the first half.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 35, Georgia 34 (3:56 1H)

The Bulldogs have cut the deficit from nine points to one with an 11-3 run. The Gators have missed seven of their last eight shots.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 32, Georgia 26 (6:30 1H)

UF is currently dominating points in the paint (22-12) and fastbreak points (12-2). UGA center Somto Cyril was ejected for throwing an elbow.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 18, Georgia 18 (11:50 1H)

Haugh’s 3-pointer ended a 6-0 run for UGA and tied the game. The Gators got two straight buckets from Isaiah Brown off the bench.

SCORE UPDATE: Georgia 11, Florida 10 (14:47 1H)

The Gators are shooting 63% early and have made five of their last six field goals, including back-to-back scores by Thomas Haugh and jumper by Rueben Chinyelu.

