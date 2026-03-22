Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

TAMPA, Fla. — The No. 1 seed Florida Gators look to advance to their second straight Sweet Sixteen on Sunday against 9-seed Iowa. This is the first meeting between the two programs.

The Gators (27-7, 16-2 SEC) defeated Prairie View A&M 114-55 to open NCAA Tournament play, while the Hawkeyes (22-12, 10-10 Big Ten) beat Clemson 67-61 on Friday.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Iowa:

Florida vs. Iowa Live Blog

Tip is at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for updates.

Florida Gators projected starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.8 11.7 2.5 3.4 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.3 11.4 3.7 4.2 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.1 17.0 6.2 2.2 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.4 14.9 7.5 3.5 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.7 11.2 11.5 1.1 blk

Iowa Hawkeyes starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 14 Bennett Stirtz Guard 6-4, 190 pounds Gr. 37.5 19.9 2.6 4.4 ast 11 Kael Combs Guard 6-4, 205 pounds Jr. 25.9 6.2 2.5 2.2 ast 6 Tavion Banks Guard 6-7, 215 pounds Sr. 23.3 10.3 4.7 .447 3fg% 8 Cooper Koch Forward 6-8, 220 pounds R-Fr. 27.9 7.7 3.0 1.7 3fg 3 Cam Manyawu Forward 6-9, 250 pounds Jr. 19.1 6.9 4.7 .640 fg%

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