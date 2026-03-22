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Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Iowa Hawkeyes

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi47 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

TAMPA, Fla. — The No. 1 seed Florida Gators look to advance to their second straight Sweet Sixteen on Sunday against 9-seed Iowa. This is the first meeting between the two programs.

The Gators (27-7, 16-2 SEC) defeated Prairie View A&M 114-55 to open NCAA Tournament play, while the Hawkeyes (22-12, 10-10 Big Ten) beat Clemson 67-61 on Friday.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Iowa:

Florida vs. Iowa Live Blog

Tip is at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for updates.

Florida Gators projected starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.29.811.72.53.4 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.27.311.43.74.2 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.117.06.22.2 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.414.97.53.5 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.711.211.51.1 blk

Iowa Hawkeyes starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
14Bennett StirtzGuard6-4, 190 poundsGr.37.519.92.64.4 ast
11Kael CombsGuard6-4, 205 poundsJr.25.96.22.52.2 ast
6Tavion BanksGuard6-7, 215 poundsSr.23.310.34.7.447 3fg%
8Cooper KochForward6-8, 220 poundsR-Fr.27.97.73.01.7 3fg
3Cam ManyawuForward6-9, 250 poundsJr.19.16.94.7.640 fg%

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