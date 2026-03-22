Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Iowa Hawkeyes
TAMPA, Fla. — The No. 1 seed Florida Gators look to advance to their second straight Sweet Sixteen on Sunday against 9-seed Iowa. This is the first meeting between the two programs.
The Gators (27-7, 16-2 SEC) defeated Prairie View A&M 114-55 to open NCAA Tournament play, while the Hawkeyes (22-12, 10-10 Big Ten) beat Clemson 67-61 on Friday.
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Spring practice intel
Florida spring practice intel: Latest on QB battle, impact transfers
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Back to back?
Coach K thinks Florida has ‘a real chance’ to repeat in 2026
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Florida vs. Prairie View A&M preview
How to watch, betting lines, game notes
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4-star Julius Jones Jr. takes next step with Florida
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Here are live updates from Florida vs. Iowa:
Florida vs. Iowa Live Blog
Tip is at 7:10 p.m. ET. Stay tuned for updates.
Florida Gators projected starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.8
|11.7
|2.5
|3.4 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.3
|11.4
|3.7
|4.2 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.1
|17.0
|6.2
|2.2 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.4
|14.9
|7.5
|3.5 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.7
|11.2
|11.5
|1.1 blk
Iowa Hawkeyes starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|14
|Bennett Stirtz
|Guard
|6-4, 190 pounds
|Gr.
|37.5
|19.9
|2.6
|4.4 ast
|11
|Kael Combs
|Guard
|6-4, 205 pounds
|Jr.
|25.9
|6.2
|2.5
|2.2 ast
|6
|Tavion Banks
|Guard
|6-7, 215 pounds
|Sr.
|23.3
|10.3
|4.7
|.447 3fg%
|8
|Cooper Koch
|Forward
|6-8, 220 pounds
|R-Fr.
|27.9
|7.7
|3.0
|1.7 3fg
|3
|Cam Manyawu
|Forward
|6-9, 250 pounds
|Jr.
|19.1
|6.9
|4.7
|.640 fg%
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