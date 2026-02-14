Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats
With first place in the SEC on the line Saturday, the No. 14 Florida Gators host 25th-ranked Kentucky for the first time in two years. UF hasn’t beat the Wildcats in Gainesville since 2018.
This will be the first of two regular season meetings for Florida and Kentucky. The Gators last hosted UK in their 2024 SEC opener, the longest gap between UF home games in series history.
Here are live updates from Florida (18-6, 9-2 SEC) vs. Kentucky (17-7, 8-3 SEC):
Florida vs. Kentucky Live Blog
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 32, Kentucky 17 (7:26 1H)
UF has built a 15-point lead with a 6-0 run. Boogie Fland had a steal and score along with a great alley-oop to Haugh. Lee is up to 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting. UK has missed six shots in a row and hasn’t scored in 2:39.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 24, Kentucky 13 (11:17 1H)
The Gators are shooting 69% from the floor and have made five of their last seven shots. Thomas Haugh and Xaivian Lee already have 10 points apiece.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 10, Kentucky 2 (16:34 1H)
The Wildcats have to burn a timeout after Xaivian Lee hits his second 3-pointer. He also opening the scoring for UF with a triple on its first possession.
Florida Gators starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|30.4
|11.4
|2.5
|3.8 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|26.9
|11.0
|3.9
|3.5 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.9
|17.5
|6.3
|2.1 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.3
|13.3
|7.9
|3.6 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.5
|11.8
|11.8
|.609 fg%
Kentucky Wildcats starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|1
|Denzel Aberdeen
|Guard
|6-5, 195 pounds
|Sr.
|28.1
|12.3
|2.5
|3.2 ast
|0
|Otega Oweh
|Guard
|6-4, 220 pounds
|Sr.
|30.6
|17.1
|4.4
|2.5 ast
|5
|Collin Chandler
|Guard
|6-5, 205 pounds
|So.
|24.3
|9.4
|3.0
|1.9 3fg
|4
|Andrija Jelavic
|Forward
|6-11, 225 pounds
|So.
|15.8
|5.7
|4.1
|0.7 ast
|24
|Malachi Moreno
|Center
|7-0, 250 pounds
|Fr.
|22.2
|8.4
|6.3
|1.7 blk
