Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats

With first place in the SEC on the line Saturday, the No. 14 Florida Gators host 25th-ranked Kentucky for the first time in two years. UF hasn’t beat the Wildcats in Gainesville since 2018.

This will be the first of two regular season meetings for Florida and Kentucky. The Gators last hosted UK in their 2024 SEC opener, the longest gap between UF home games in series history.

Here are live updates from Florida (18-6, 9-2 SEC) vs. Kentucky (17-7, 8-3 SEC):

Florida vs. Kentucky Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 32, Kentucky 17 (7:26 1H)

UF has built a 15-point lead with a 6-0 run. Boogie Fland had a steal and score along with a great alley-oop to Haugh. Lee is up to 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting. UK has missed six shots in a row and hasn’t scored in 2:39.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 24, Kentucky 13 (11:17 1H)

The Gators are shooting 69% from the floor and have made five of their last seven shots. Thomas Haugh and Xaivian Lee already have 10 points apiece.

make way ➡️➡️



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/yGw5TZhifl — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 14, 2026

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 10, Kentucky 2 (16:34 1H)

The Wildcats have to burn a timeout after Xaivian Lee hits his second 3-pointer. He also opening the scoring for UF with a triple on its first possession.

alright, X! get us going!!



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/KQmRZNFqPV — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 14, 2026

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 30.4 11.4 2.5 3.8 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 26.9 11.0 3.9 3.5 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.9 17.5 6.3 2.1 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.3 13.3 7.9 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.5 11.8 11.8 .609 fg%

Kentucky Wildcats starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Denzel Aberdeen Guard 6-5, 195 pounds Sr. 28.1 12.3 2.5 3.2 ast 0 Otega Oweh Guard 6-4, 220 pounds Sr. 30.6 17.1 4.4 2.5 ast 5 Collin Chandler Guard 6-5, 205 pounds So. 24.3 9.4 3.0 1.9 3fg 4 Andrija Jelavic Forward 6-11, 225 pounds So. 15.8 5.7 4.1 0.7 ast 24 Malachi Moreno Center 7-0, 250 pounds Fr. 22.2 8.4 6.3 1.7 blk

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!