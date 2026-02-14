Skip to main content
Florida
Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats

by: Zach Abolverdi

With first place in the SEC on the line Saturday, the No. 14 Florida Gators host 25th-ranked Kentucky for the first time in two years. UF hasn’t beat the Wildcats in Gainesville since 2018.

This will be the first of two regular season meetings for Florida and Kentucky. The Gators last hosted UK in their 2024 SEC opener, the longest gap between UF home games in series history.

Here are live updates from Florida (18-6, 9-2 SEC) vs. Kentucky (17-7, 8-3 SEC):

Florida vs. Kentucky Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 32, Kentucky 17 (7:26 1H)

UF has built a 15-point lead with a 6-0 run. Boogie Fland had a steal and score along with a great alley-oop to Haugh. Lee is up to 13 points on 5-for-5 shooting. UK has missed six shots in a row and hasn’t scored in 2:39.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 24, Kentucky 13 (11:17 1H)

The Gators are shooting 69% from the floor and have made five of their last seven shots. Thomas Haugh and Xaivian Lee already have 10 points apiece.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 10, Kentucky 2 (16:34 1H)

The Wildcats have to burn a timeout after Xaivian Lee hits his second 3-pointer. He also opening the scoring for UF with a triple on its first possession.

Florida Gators starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.30.411.42.53.8 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.26.911.03.93.5 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.917.56.32.1 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.313.37.93.6 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.511.811.8.609 fg%

Kentucky Wildcats starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
1Denzel AberdeenGuard6-5, 195 poundsSr.28.112.32.53.2 ast
0Otega OwehGuard6-4, 220 poundsSr.30.617.14.42.5 ast
5Collin ChandlerGuard6-5, 205 poundsSo.24.39.43.01.9 3fg
4Andrija JelavicForward6-11, 225 poundsSo.15.85.74.10.7 ast
24Malachi MorenoCenter7-0, 250 poundsFr.22.28.46.31.7 blk

