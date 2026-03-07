Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats
The No. 5 Florida Gators look to win their 11th game in a row Saturday at Kentucky. A victory in Rupp Arena will strengthen their case to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Florida won its first SEC regular season title since 2014 and has locked up the top seed the SEC Tournament next week. UF is also going for its eighth straight SEC road victory.
Top 10
- 1
Gators spring camp
Practice No. 2 observations, highlights
- 2
Practice takeaways
Tracking Jadan Baugh, Jon Sumrall and more
- 3
Recruiting intel: Trending Florida
Gators emerging as the team to beat for several recruits
- 4
Buster Faulkner interview
Gators OC talks UF offense
- 5
Florida-Miami recruiting battle?
Gators pushing for touted DB Zayden Gamble
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Here are live updates from Florida (24-6, 15-2 SEC) vs. Kentucky (19-11, 10-7 SEC):
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 24, Kentucky 19 (7:39 1H)03/07/2026 03:43:57 PM
Thomas Haugh is heating up for the Gators, throwing down two straight dunks and scoring nine of the team’s last 13 points. Otega Oweh is also playing well with a pair of triples and 11 points.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 16, Kentucky 9 (11:43 1H)03/07/2026 03:33:48 PM
The Wildcats responded to UF’s 11-0 start with a 9-0 run of their own to cut the deficit to two. Thomas Haugh ended the Gators’ four-minute scoring drought with a 3-pointer on his first shot attempt.
Big Freaky DOMINATING in the paint— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 7, 2026
🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/jbgwhzAgLY
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 11, Kentucky 2 (15:23 1H)03/07/2026 03:21:21 PM
The Gators opened the game with an 11-0 run and hit their first four shots, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee. Kentucky started 0-for-7 from the floor.
the steal. the 3️⃣. 🔥— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 7, 2026
🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/ziRNlbI65R
Florida Gators starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.6
|11.5
|2.6
|3.4 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.2
|11.7
|3.7
|4.1 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.2
|17.1
|6.0
|2.0 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.5
|14.8
|7.7
|3.6 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.6
|11.3
|11.8
|1.1 blk
Kentucky Wildcats starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|1
|Denzel Aberdeen
|Guard
|6-5, 195 pounds
|Sr.
|15.7
|5.8
|3.9
|0.6 ast
|0
|Otega Oweh
|Guard
|6-4, 220 pounds
|Sr.
|31.6
|17.9
|4.5
|2.7 ast
|5
|Collin Chandler
|Guard
|6-5, 205 pounds
|So.
|25.9
|10.2
|2.9
|2.2 3fg
|4
|Andrija Jelavic
|Forward
|6-11, 225 pounds
|So.
|15.7
|5.8
|3.9
|0.6 ast
|24
|Malachi Moreno
|Center
|7-0, 250 pounds
|Fr.
|22.8
|8.3
|6.6
|1.6 blk
Not a member of Gators Online?
CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.
Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.
SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!