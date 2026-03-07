Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats

The No. 5 Florida Gators look to win their 11th game in a row Saturday at Kentucky. A victory in Rupp Arena will strengthen their case to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Florida won its first SEC regular season title since 2014 and has locked up the top seed the SEC Tournament next week. UF is also going for its eighth straight SEC road victory.

Here are live updates from Florida (24-6, 15-2 SEC) vs. Kentucky (19-11, 10-7 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi SCORE UPDATE: Florida 24, Kentucky 19 (7:39 1H) Thomas Haugh is heating up for the Gators, throwing down two straight dunks and scoring nine of the team’s last 13 points. Otega Oweh is also playing well with a pair of triples and 11 points.

By: Zach Abolverdi SCORE UPDATE: Florida 16, Kentucky 9 (11:43 1H) The Wildcats responded to UF’s 11-0 start with a 9-0 run of their own to cut the deficit to two. Thomas Haugh ended the Gators’ four-minute scoring drought with a 3-pointer on his first shot attempt.

Big Freaky DOMINATING in the paint



🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/jbgwhzAgLY — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 7, 2026

By: Zach Abolverdi SCORE UPDATE: Florida 11, Kentucky 2 (15:23 1H) The Gators opened the game with an 11-0 run and hit their first four shots, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee. Kentucky started 0-for-7 from the floor.

the steal. the 3️⃣. 🔥



🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/ziRNlbI65R — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 7, 2026

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.6 11.5 2.6 3.4 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.2 11.7 3.7 4.1 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.2 17.1 6.0 2.0 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.5 14.8 7.7 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.6 11.3 11.8 1.1 blk

Kentucky Wildcats starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Denzel Aberdeen Guard 6-5, 195 pounds Sr. 15.7 5.8 3.9 0.6 ast 0 Otega Oweh Guard 6-4, 220 pounds Sr. 31.6 17.9 4.5 2.7 ast 5 Collin Chandler Guard 6-5, 205 pounds So. 25.9 10.2 2.9 2.2 3fg 4 Andrija Jelavic Forward 6-11, 225 pounds So. 15.7 5.8 3.9 0.6 ast 24 Malachi Moreno Center 7-0, 250 pounds Fr. 22.8 8.3 6.6 1.6 blk

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!