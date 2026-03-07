Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi54 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

The No. 5 Florida Gators look to win their 11th game in a row Saturday at Kentucky. A victory in Rupp Arena will strengthen their case to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Florida won its first SEC regular season title since 2014 and has locked up the top seed the SEC Tournament next week. UF is also going for its eighth straight SEC road victory.

Here are live updates from Florida (24-6, 15-2 SEC) vs. Kentucky (19-11, 10-7 SEC):

By:Zach Abolverdi

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 24, Kentucky 19 (7:39 1H)

03/07/2026 03:43:57 PM

Thomas Haugh is heating up for the Gators, throwing down two straight dunks and scoring nine of the team’s last 13 points. Otega Oweh is also playing well with a pair of triples and 11 points.

By:Zach Abolverdi

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 16, Kentucky 9 (11:43 1H)

03/07/2026 03:33:48 PM

The Wildcats responded to UF’s 11-0 start with a 9-0 run of their own to cut the deficit to two. Thomas Haugh ended the Gators’ four-minute scoring drought with a 3-pointer on his first shot attempt.

By:Zach Abolverdi

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 11, Kentucky 2 (15:23 1H)

03/07/2026 03:21:21 PM

The Gators opened the game with an 11-0 run and hit their first four shots, including back-to-back 3-pointers by Boogie Fland and Xaivian Lee. Kentucky started 0-for-7 from the floor.

Florida Gators starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.29.611.52.63.4 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.27.211.73.74.1 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.217.16.02.0 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.514.87.73.6 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.611.311.81.1 blk

Kentucky Wildcats starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
1Denzel AberdeenGuard6-5, 195 poundsSr.15.75.83.90.6 ast
0Otega OwehGuard6-4, 220 poundsSr.31.617.94.52.7 ast
5Collin ChandlerGuard6-5, 205 poundsSo.25.910.22.92.2 3fg
4Andrija JelavicForward6-11, 225 poundsSo.15.75.83.90.6 ast
24Malachi MorenoCenter7-0, 250 poundsFr.22.88.36.61.6 blk

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market. 

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!