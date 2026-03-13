Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats in SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE — After winning the SEC regular season title and securing the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, the Florida Gators open postseason play Friday in the Quarterfinals against Kentucky. UF, the defending SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament champions, has won 11 games in row and 16 of its last 17 games.

For just the second time in school history, Florida is finishing the regular season and opening the SEC Tournament against the same opponent. It also happened in 2017 against Vanderbilt, with the Gators losing both games. UF beat the Wildcats last Saturday in Lexington and defeated them in Gainesville on Feb. 14.

Here are live updates from Florida (25-6, 16-2 SEC) vs. Kentucky (21-12, 10-8 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi SCORE UPDATE: Florida 10, Kentucky 4 (10:53 1H) The Gators got their bigs going early with an and-one play by Alex Condon and a score by Rueben Chinyelu, who already has three steals. Xaivian Lee made back-to-back buckets, including a 3-pointer, that forced UK to take an early timeout.

make it 3 ‼️‼️



🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/eLyEV0MO4E — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 13, 2026

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.7 11.6 2.6 3.5 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.3 11.6 3.8 4.2 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.4 17.2 6.1 2.0 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.4 14.8 7.6 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.6 11.4 11.6 1.1 blk

Kentucky Wildcats starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Denzel Aberdeen Guard 6-5, 195 pounds Sr. 29.9 13.0 2.5 3.5 ast 0 Otega Oweh Guard 6-4, 220 pounds Sr. 32.1 18.3 4.7 2.7 ast 5 Collin Chandler Guard 6-5, 205 pounds So. 26.3 9.9 2.8 2.1 3fg 4 Andrija Jelavic Forward 6-11, 225 pounds So. 15.8 5.9 3.9 0.6 ast 24 Malachi Moreno Center 7-0, 250 pounds Fr. 22.6 8.1 6.5 1.5 blk

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