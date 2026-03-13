Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats in SEC Tournament
NASHVILLE — After winning the SEC regular season title and securing the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, the Florida Gators open postseason play Friday in the Quarterfinals against Kentucky. UF, the defending SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament champions, has won 11 games in row and 16 of its last 17 games.
For just the second time in school history, Florida is finishing the regular season and opening the SEC Tournament against the same opponent. It also happened in 2017 against Vanderbilt, with the Gators losing both games. UF beat the Wildcats last Saturday in Lexington and defeated them in Gainesville on Feb. 14.
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Here are live updates from Florida (25-6, 16-2 SEC) vs. Kentucky (21-12, 10-8 SEC):
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 10, Kentucky 4 (10:53 1H)03/13/2026 12:14:00 PM
The Gators got their bigs going early with an and-one play by Alex Condon and a score by Rueben Chinyelu, who already has three steals. Xaivian Lee made back-to-back buckets, including a 3-pointer, that forced UK to take an early timeout.
make it 3 ‼️‼️— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 13, 2026
🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/eLyEV0MO4E
Florida Gators starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.7
|11.6
|2.6
|3.5 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.3
|11.6
|3.8
|4.2 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.4
|17.2
|6.1
|2.0 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.4
|14.8
|7.6
|3.6 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.6
|11.4
|11.6
|1.1 blk
Kentucky Wildcats starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|1
|Denzel Aberdeen
|Guard
|6-5, 195 pounds
|Sr.
|29.9
|13.0
|2.5
|3.5 ast
|0
|Otega Oweh
|Guard
|6-4, 220 pounds
|Sr.
|32.1
|18.3
|4.7
|2.7 ast
|5
|Collin Chandler
|Guard
|6-5, 205 pounds
|So.
|26.3
|9.9
|2.8
|2.1 3fg
|4
|Andrija Jelavic
|Forward
|6-11, 225 pounds
|So.
|15.8
|5.9
|3.9
|0.6 ast
|24
|Malachi Moreno
|Center
|7-0, 250 pounds
|Fr.
|22.6
|8.1
|6.5
|1.5 blk
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