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Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Kentucky Wildcats in SEC Tournament

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi1 hour agoZachAbolverdi

NASHVILLE — After winning the SEC regular season title and securing the No. 1 seed in the conference tournament, the Florida Gators open postseason play Friday in the Quarterfinals against Kentucky. UF, the defending SEC Tournament and NCAA Tournament champions, has won 11 games in row and 16 of its last 17 games.

For just the second time in school history, Florida is finishing the regular season and opening the SEC Tournament against the same opponent. It also happened in 2017 against Vanderbilt, with the Gators losing both games. UF beat the Wildcats last Saturday in Lexington and defeated them in Gainesville on Feb. 14.

Here are live updates from Florida (25-6, 16-2 SEC) vs. Kentucky (21-12, 10-8 SEC):

By:Zach Abolverdi

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 10, Kentucky 4 (10:53 1H)

03/13/2026 12:14:00 PM

The Gators got their bigs going early with an and-one play by Alex Condon and a score by Rueben Chinyelu, who already has three steals. Xaivian Lee made back-to-back buckets, including a 3-pointer, that forced UK to take an early timeout.

Florida Gators starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.29.711.62.63.5 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.27.311.63.84.2 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.417.26.12.0 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.414.87.63.6 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.611.411.61.1 blk

Kentucky Wildcats starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
1Denzel AberdeenGuard6-5, 195 poundsSr.29.913.02.53.5 ast
0Otega OwehGuard6-4, 220 poundsSr.32.118.34.72.7 ast
5Collin ChandlerGuard6-5, 205 poundsSo.26.39.92.82.1 3fg
4Andrija JelavicForward6-11, 225 poundsSo.15.85.93.90.6 ast
24Malachi MorenoCenter7-0, 250 poundsFr.22.68.16.51.5 blk

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