Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 19 Florida Gators look to win their fifth game in a row Tuesday against LSU. UF has won 15 consecutive games at home and nine straight in the SEC.

Both teams come into the matchup with 13-5 records, but the Gators are 4-1 against SEC teams and LSU is 1-4 in league play. Florida is a 15.5-point favorite against the Tigers.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. LSU:

Florida vs. LSU Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 52, LSU 40 (11:38 2H)

Gators associate head coach Carlin Hartman just laid into some of the players during the timeout. UF is letting the Tigers hang around instead of putting them away. A 14-14 tie so far in this half.

Rueben's smooth with it 😮‍💨😮‍💨



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/61Fqctgg1B — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 21, 2026

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 44, LSU 32 (15:33 2H)

The Gators pushed their lead to 16 with a 6-0 run but haven’t scored in 3:05. Rueben Chinyelu grabbed his 10th rebound. He’s had double figure boards in four straight games and 13 times this season.

worked up an appetite 🤣🍿



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/eqGdzyKUTd — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 21, 2026

Boogie with the steal and SLAM 🔨⛓️‍💥



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/qQorX6G9AM — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 21, 2026

HALF: Florida 38, LSU 26

Thomas Haugh has a team-high seven points and hit a 3 at the buzzer to give the Gators a 12-point lead at the break.

UF is outrebounding the Tigers 23-15, but 10-2 on the offensive glass with 12 second-chance points to their two.

Both teams shot 40% in the first half, but the Gators had 10 more shots. All eight Florida players who got in scored.

Urb with the tre 👌👌



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/eEK1K1itoU — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 21, 2026

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 23, LSU 18 (3:49 1H)

The Gators haven’t scored in 3:17, missing their last four shots and nine of the last 10 attempts. Florida’s defense has held LSU to a 2:33 scoring drought as well.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 21, LSU 15 (8:29 1H)

The Gators pushed the lead to seven points and all five of their starters have scored in the first half, along with bench points from Isaiah Brown and Micah Handlogten.

The Aussie with the slam 💥



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/jGCarcGvin — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 21, 2026

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 17, LSU 12 (10:26 1H)

The Gators broke a tie with their 6-0 run and have the early edge on the boards (11-7) and with points in the paint (12-8). UF held the Tigers without a field goal for 4:12.

like clockwork



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/olYGfFYMTD — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 21, 2026

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 7, LSU 7 (15:37 1H)

After an 0-4 start beyond the arc, Xaivian Lee knocked down the team’s first triple to tie the game after a missed 3 by Alex Condon and Micah Handlogten’s offensive rebound for UF’s first second-chance points.

that's our @sec player of the week 🤝



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/bgDCfPxenY — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 21, 2026

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.9 11.5 2.4 3.5 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.9 11.7 4.3 3.3 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 34.0 17.4 6.7 2.2 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.5 14.4 8.3 3.5 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.4 11.8 10.7 .639 fg%

LSU Tigers starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 3 Max Mackinnon Guard 6-6, 195 pounds Sr. 30.3 14.8 2.7 2.5 3fg 4 Rashad King Guard 6-6, 217 pounds Sr. 16.0 5.2 1.9 1.0 ast 8 Pablo Tamba Forward 6-7, 206 pounds Gr. 26.6 7.2 7.4 .662 fg% 10 Marquel Sutton Forward 6-9, 225 pounds 5th 30.4 13.8 8.5 1.3 3fg 1 Michael Nwoko Center 6-10, 261 pounds Jr. 20.9 13.9 5.9 .678 fg%

