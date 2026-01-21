Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. LSU Tigers
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 19 Florida Gators look to win their fifth game in a row Tuesday against LSU. UF has won 15 consecutive games at home and nine straight in the SEC.
Both teams come into the matchup with 13-5 records, but the Gators are 4-1 against SEC teams and LSU is 1-4 in league play. Florida is a 15.5-point favorite against the Tigers.
Here are live updates from Florida vs. LSU:
Florida vs. LSU Live Blog
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 52, LSU 40 (11:38 2H)
Gators associate head coach Carlin Hartman just laid into some of the players during the timeout. UF is letting the Tigers hang around instead of putting them away. A 14-14 tie so far in this half.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 44, LSU 32 (15:33 2H)
The Gators pushed their lead to 16 with a 6-0 run but haven’t scored in 3:05. Rueben Chinyelu grabbed his 10th rebound. He’s had double figure boards in four straight games and 13 times this season.
HALF: Florida 38, LSU 26
Thomas Haugh has a team-high seven points and hit a 3 at the buzzer to give the Gators a 12-point lead at the break.
UF is outrebounding the Tigers 23-15, but 10-2 on the offensive glass with 12 second-chance points to their two.
Both teams shot 40% in the first half, but the Gators had 10 more shots. All eight Florida players who got in scored.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 23, LSU 18 (3:49 1H)
The Gators haven’t scored in 3:17, missing their last four shots and nine of the last 10 attempts. Florida’s defense has held LSU to a 2:33 scoring drought as well.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 21, LSU 15 (8:29 1H)
The Gators pushed the lead to seven points and all five of their starters have scored in the first half, along with bench points from Isaiah Brown and Micah Handlogten.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 17, LSU 12 (10:26 1H)
The Gators broke a tie with their 6-0 run and have the early edge on the boards (11-7) and with points in the paint (12-8). UF held the Tigers without a field goal for 4:12.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 7, LSU 7 (15:37 1H)
After an 0-4 start beyond the arc, Xaivian Lee knocked down the team’s first triple to tie the game after a missed 3 by Alex Condon and Micah Handlogten’s offensive rebound for UF’s first second-chance points.
Florida Gators starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.9
|11.5
|2.4
|3.5 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.9
|11.7
|4.3
|3.3 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|34.0
|17.4
|6.7
|2.2 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.5
|14.4
|8.3
|3.5 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.4
|11.8
|10.7
|.639 fg%
LSU Tigers starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|3
|Max Mackinnon
|Guard
|6-6, 195 pounds
|Sr.
|30.3
|14.8
|2.7
|2.5 3fg
|4
|Rashad King
|Guard
|6-6, 217 pounds
|Sr.
|16.0
|5.2
|1.9
|1.0 ast
|8
|Pablo Tamba
|Forward
|6-7, 206 pounds
|Gr.
|26.6
|7.2
|7.4
|.662 fg%
|10
|Marquel Sutton
|Forward
|6-9, 225 pounds
|5th
|30.4
|13.8
|8.5
|1.3 3fg
|1
|Michael Nwoko
|Center
|6-10, 261 pounds
|Jr.
|20.9
|13.9
|5.9
|.678 fg%
