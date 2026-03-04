Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi11 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 5 Florida Gators wrap up their home schedule on Tuesday against Mississippi State. with A victory will seal an outright SEC championship for UF after clinching a share of the regular season title on Saturday.

The Gators — who will be without starting forward Thomas Haugh — have won nine games in a row and 14 of their last 15 games in SEC play, while MSU has lost its last three games. UF defeated the Bulldogs 81-68 last season in Starkville.

Here are live updates from Florida (23-6, 13-2 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (13-16, 5-11 SEC):

By:Zach Abolverdi

HALF: Florida 47, Mississippi State 35 

03/03/2026 07:57:30 PM

The Gators had an 18-0 run in the first half and built a double-digit lead before the break with an 11-2 run. Alex Condon has a team-high 13 points. UF is winning on the glass 23-15 and has just two turnovers so far.  Florida is shooting 54% (19-35) and 38% from 3 (3-8). MSU shot 47% (15-32) for the half and 25% from 3 (2-8).

By:Zach Abolverdi

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 39, Mississippi State 31 (3:13 1H)

03/03/2026 07:45:18 PM

The Gators have flipped the script in this half, turning a 10-point deficit into an eight-point lead with an 18-0 run. That marks their largest run of the season in SEC play. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for 6:03.

By:Zach Abolverdi

SCORE UPDATE: Mississippi State 24, Florida 23 (8:00 1H)

03/03/2026 07:34:47 PM

The Gators have cut the deficit to one with a 9-0 run, including back-to-back 3-pointers in consecutive possessions by CJ Ingram off the bench. The Bulldogs have missed five shots in a row and haven’t scored in 3:33.

By:Zach Abolverdi

SCORE UPDATE: Mississippi State 24, Florida 14 (11:28 1H)

03/03/2026 07:24:23 PM

The Bulldogs have made 10 of their last 12 shots to build a double-digit lead. Josh Hubbard is 2-for-2 beyond the arc for Mississippi State, while the Gators have started 0-for-3 from deep.

By:Zach Abolverdi

SCORE UPDATE: Mississippi State 7, Florida 6 (16:29 1H)

03/03/2026 07:17:13 PM

The game is back-and-forth early with two ties and a lead change. Boogie Fland has back-to-back scores for Florida. The Gators started center Micah Handlogten on Senior Night and had their three bigs in their lineup with Haugh out.

Florida Gators starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.29.611.62.63.4 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.27.211.43.74.1 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.614.47.83.6 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.411.311.71.1 blk
3Micah HandlogtenCenter7-1, 260 poundsSr.14.94.15.90.9 blk

Mississippi State Bulldogs starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
10 Jayden EppsGuard6-2, 190 poundsSr.26.813.72.42.2 ast
12Josh HubbardGuard6-0, 190 poundsJr.33.121.42.52.9 3fg
11Sergej MacuraForward6-9, 220 poundsSo.18.45.24.90.9 ast
0Jamarion Davis-FlemingForward6-10, 240 poundsFr.19.93.74.81.3 blk
15Quincy BallardCenter7-0, 260 poundsR-Sr.20.26.56.11.1 blk

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market. 

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!