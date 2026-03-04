Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 5 Florida Gators wrap up their home schedule on Tuesday against Mississippi State. with A victory will seal an outright SEC championship for UF after clinching a share of the regular season title on Saturday.

The Gators — who will be without starting forward Thomas Haugh — have won nine games in a row and 14 of their last 15 games in SEC play, while MSU has lost its last three games. UF defeated the Bulldogs 81-68 last season in Starkville.

Here are live updates from Florida (23-6, 13-2 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (13-16, 5-11 SEC):

By: Zach Abolverdi HALF: Florida 47, Mississippi State 35 The Gators had an 18-0 run in the first half and built a double-digit lead before the break with an 11-2 run. Alex Condon has a team-high 13 points. UF is winning on the glass 23-15 and has just two turnovers so far. Florida is shooting 54% (19-35) and 38% from 3 (3-8). MSU shot 47% (15-32) for the half and 25% from 3 (2-8).

By: Zach Abolverdi SCORE UPDATE: Florida 39, Mississippi State 31 (3:13 1H) The Gators have flipped the script in this half, turning a 10-point deficit into an eight-point lead with an 18-0 run. That marks their largest run of the season in SEC play. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for 6:03.

By: Zach Abolverdi SCORE UPDATE: Mississippi State 24, Florida 23 (8:00 1H) The Gators have cut the deficit to one with a 9-0 run, including back-to-back 3-pointers in consecutive possessions by CJ Ingram off the bench. The Bulldogs have missed five shots in a row and haven’t scored in 3:33.

By: Zach Abolverdi SCORE UPDATE: Mississippi State 24, Florida 14 (11:28 1H) The Bulldogs have made 10 of their last 12 shots to build a double-digit lead. Josh Hubbard is 2-for-2 beyond the arc for Mississippi State, while the Gators have started 0-for-3 from deep.

By: Zach Abolverdi SCORE UPDATE: Mississippi State 7, Florida 6 (16:29 1H) The game is back-and-forth early with two ties and a lead change. Boogie Fland has back-to-back scores for Florida. The Gators started center Micah Handlogten on Senior Night and had their three bigs in their lineup with Haugh out.

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.6 11.6 2.6 3.4 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 27.2 11.4 3.7 4.1 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.6 14.4 7.8 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.4 11.3 11.7 1.1 blk 3 Micah Handlogten Center 7-1, 260 pounds Sr. 14.9 4.1 5.9 0.9 blk

Mississippi State Bulldogs starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 10 Jayden Epps Guard 6-2, 190 pounds Sr. 26.8 13.7 2.4 2.2 ast 12 Josh Hubbard Guard 6-0, 190 pounds Jr. 33.1 21.4 2.5 2.9 3fg 11 Sergej Macura Forward 6-9, 220 pounds So. 18.4 5.2 4.9 0.9 ast 0 Jamarion Davis-Fleming Forward 6-10, 240 pounds Fr. 19.9 3.7 4.8 1.3 blk 15 Quincy Ballard Center 7-0, 260 pounds R-Sr. 20.2 6.5 6.1 1.1 blk

