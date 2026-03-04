Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The No. 5 Florida Gators wrap up their home schedule on Tuesday against Mississippi State. with A victory will seal an outright SEC championship for UF after clinching a share of the regular season title on Saturday.
The Gators — who will be without starting forward Thomas Haugh — have won nine games in a row and 14 of their last 15 games in SEC play, while MSU has lost its last three games. UF defeated the Bulldogs 81-68 last season in Starkville.
Top 10
- 1
Florida Gators spring camp nuggets
Observations from first practice
- 2
Spring Camp, Day 1
First impressions of the 2026 Florida Gators
- 3
Dallas Wilson news
Jon Sumrall provides injury update on star WR
- 4
UF recruiting intel
Gators hosting key recruits for first spring practice under Jon Sumrall
- 5
Spring headliners on offense
Five Florida Gators to watch
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Here are live updates from Florida (23-6, 13-2 SEC) vs. Mississippi State (13-16, 5-11 SEC):
HALF: Florida 47, Mississippi State 3503/03/2026 07:57:30 PM
The Gators had an 18-0 run in the first half and built a double-digit lead before the break with an 11-2 run. Alex Condon has a team-high 13 points. UF is winning on the glass 23-15 and has just two turnovers so far. Florida is shooting 54% (19-35) and 38% from 3 (3-8). MSU shot 47% (15-32) for the half and 25% from 3 (2-8).
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 39, Mississippi State 31 (3:13 1H)03/03/2026 07:45:18 PM
The Gators have flipped the script in this half, turning a 10-point deficit into an eight-point lead with an 18-0 run. That marks their largest run of the season in SEC play. The Bulldogs were held scoreless for 6:03.
SCORE UPDATE: Mississippi State 24, Florida 23 (8:00 1H)03/03/2026 07:34:47 PM
The Gators have cut the deficit to one with a 9-0 run, including back-to-back 3-pointers in consecutive possessions by CJ Ingram off the bench. The Bulldogs have missed five shots in a row and haven’t scored in 3:33.
B2B 3s for CJ 😤— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 4, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/4Y1aEmYMHx
SCORE UPDATE: Mississippi State 24, Florida 14 (11:28 1H)03/03/2026 07:24:23 PM
The Bulldogs have made 10 of their last 12 shots to build a double-digit lead. Josh Hubbard is 2-for-2 beyond the arc for Mississippi State, while the Gators have started 0-for-3 from deep.
senior night SLAM— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 4, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/TDsvfde5fI
SCORE UPDATE: Mississippi State 7, Florida 6 (16:29 1H)03/03/2026 07:17:13 PM
The game is back-and-forth early with two ties and a lead change. Boogie Fland has back-to-back scores for Florida. The Gators started center Micah Handlogten on Senior Night and had their three bigs in their lineup with Haugh out.
connected basketball— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) March 4, 2026
🎥 SECN pic.twitter.com/gLqmKTHXbC
Florida Gators starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.6
|11.6
|2.6
|3.4 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|27.2
|11.4
|3.7
|4.1 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.6
|14.4
|7.8
|3.6 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.4
|11.3
|11.7
|1.1 blk
|3
|Micah Handlogten
|Center
|7-1, 260 pounds
|Sr.
|14.9
|4.1
|5.9
|0.9 blk
Mississippi State Bulldogs starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|10
|Jayden Epps
|Guard
|6-2, 190 pounds
|Sr.
|26.8
|13.7
|2.4
|2.2 ast
|12
|Josh Hubbard
|Guard
|6-0, 190 pounds
|Jr.
|33.1
|21.4
|2.5
|2.9 3fg
|11
|Sergej Macura
|Forward
|6-9, 220 pounds
|So.
|18.4
|5.2
|4.9
|0.9 ast
|0
|Jamarion Davis-Fleming
|Forward
|6-10, 240 pounds
|Fr.
|19.9
|3.7
|4.8
|1.3 blk
|15
|Quincy Ballard
|Center
|7-0, 260 pounds
|R-Sr.
|20.2
|6.5
|6.1
|1.1 blk
Not a member of Gators Online?
CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.
Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.
SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!