Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The No. 19 Florida Gators visit Oklahoma on Tuesday night for the first time since the Sooners joined the SEC. The Gators had an 85-63 victory over OU in the O’Dome last season.

Both teams are 11-5, but UF had back-to-back wins last week over ranked teams to crack the AP Top 25 poll, while the Sooners have dropped two straight games in league play.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Oklahoma:

Florida vs. Oklahoma Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 25, Oklahoma 14 (7:51 1H)

Five straight points by Fland, including UF’s first 3-pointer, and he’s up to a team-high 7 points. The Gators are shooting 58% (11-for-19) and OU is 5-for-20 from the floor (25%).

BOOGI33 for THREE 👌



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/43lUUidUnI — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 14, 2026

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 20, Oklahoma 14 (9:37 1H)

The Gators are dominating inside early and shooting 9-for-13 (0-for-3 deep). The Sooners have missed 10 of their last 12 shots.

MAKE ROOM FOR ZAY 😤



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/bbyxmLGn6n — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 14, 2026

SCORE: Florida 12, Oklahoma 8 (14:39 1H)

The Gators are on a 6-0 run after a steal and score by Boogie Fland. Ten of UF’s 12 points have come in the paint.

stolen by Boogie 💨



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/hupqxtHrC0 — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 14, 2026

Boogie ➡️➡️ Condo 🔥



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/ooQh6NLDMw — Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 14, 2026

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 1 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 29.5 11.6 2.4 3.3 ast 15 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 28.1 11.6 4.3 3.4 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.9 17.2 6.6 2.3 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.4 14.5 8.5 3.5 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 23.9 10.9 10.6 .628 fg%

Oklahoma Sooners starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 9 Nijel Pack Guard 5-10, 188 pounds R-Sr. 29.8 16.4 3.4 3.4 3fg 1 Xzayvier Brown Guard 6-2, 182 pounds Jr. 30.4 15.2 3.1 3.3 ast 35 Derrion Reid Forward 6-8, 226 pounds So. 25.9 11.9 4.3 1.3 ast 13 Tae Davis Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Sr. 27.4 12.4 6.6 2.7 ast 5 Mohamed Wague Forward 6-10, 225 pounds Sr. 22.3 7.3 7.3 1.6 blk

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive Breaking News, In-Depth Analysis via Email!