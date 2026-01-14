Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners
The No. 19 Florida Gators visit Oklahoma on Tuesday night for the first time since the Sooners joined the SEC. The Gators had an 85-63 victory over OU in the O’Dome last season.
Both teams are 11-5, but UF had back-to-back wins last week over ranked teams to crack the AP Top 25 poll, while the Sooners have dropped two straight games in league play.
Here are live updates from Florida vs. Oklahoma:
Florida vs. Oklahoma Live Blog
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 25, Oklahoma 14 (7:51 1H)
Five straight points by Fland, including UF’s first 3-pointer, and he’s up to a team-high 7 points. The Gators are shooting 58% (11-for-19) and OU is 5-for-20 from the floor (25%).
BOOGI33 for THREE 👌— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 14, 2026
📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/43lUUidUnI
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 20, Oklahoma 14 (9:37 1H)
The Gators are dominating inside early and shooting 9-for-13 (0-for-3 deep). The Sooners have missed 10 of their last 12 shots.
MAKE ROOM FOR ZAY 😤— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 14, 2026
📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/bbyxmLGn6n
SCORE: Florida 12, Oklahoma 8 (14:39 1H)
The Gators are on a 6-0 run after a steal and score by Boogie Fland. Ten of UF’s 12 points have come in the paint.
stolen by Boogie 💨— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 14, 2026
📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/hupqxtHrC0
Boogie ➡️➡️ Condo 🔥— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) January 14, 2026
📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/ooQh6NLDMw
Florida Gators starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|1
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|29.5
|11.6
|2.4
|3.3 ast
|15
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|28.1
|11.6
|4.3
|3.4 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.9
|17.2
|6.6
|2.3 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.4
|14.5
|8.5
|3.5 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|23.9
|10.9
|10.6
|.628 fg%
Oklahoma Sooners starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|9
|Nijel Pack
|Guard
|5-10, 188 pounds
|R-Sr.
|29.8
|16.4
|3.4
|3.4 3fg
|1
|Xzayvier Brown
|Guard
|6-2, 182 pounds
|Jr.
|30.4
|15.2
|3.1
|3.3 ast
|35
|Derrion Reid
|Forward
|6-8, 226 pounds
|So.
|25.9
|11.9
|4.3
|1.3 ast
|13
|Tae Davis
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Sr.
|27.4
|12.4
|6.6
|2.7 ast
|5
|Mohamed Wague
|Forward
|6-10, 225 pounds
|Sr.
|22.3
|7.3
|7.3
|1.6 blk
