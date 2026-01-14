Skip to main content
Florida
Live Blog: Florida Gators vs. Oklahoma Sooners

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi16 minutes agoZachAbolverdi

The No. 19 Florida Gators visit Oklahoma on Tuesday night for the first time since the Sooners joined the SEC. The Gators had an 85-63 victory over OU in the O’Dome last season.

Both teams are 11-5, but UF had back-to-back wins last week over ranked teams to crack the AP Top 25 poll, while the Sooners have dropped two straight games in league play.

Here are live updates from Florida vs. Oklahoma:

Florida vs. Oklahoma Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 25, Oklahoma 14 (7:51 1H)

Five straight points by Fland, including UF’s first 3-pointer, and he’s up to a team-high 7 points. The Gators are shooting 58% (11-for-19) and OU is 5-for-20 from the floor (25%).

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 20, Oklahoma 14 (9:37 1H)

The Gators are dominating inside early and shooting 9-for-13 (0-for-3 deep). The Sooners have missed 10 of their last 12 shots.

SCORE: Florida 12, Oklahoma 8 (14:39 1H)

The Gators are on a 6-0 run after a steal and score by Boogie Fland. Ten of UF’s 12 points have come in the paint.

Florida Gators starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
1Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.29.511.62.43.3 ast
15Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.28.111.64.33.4 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.917.26.62.3 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.414.58.53.5 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.23.910.910.6.628 fg%

Oklahoma Sooners starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
9Nijel PackGuard5-10, 188 poundsR-Sr.29.816.43.43.4 3fg
1Xzayvier BrownGuard6-2, 182 poundsJr.30.415.23.13.3 ast
35Derrion ReidForward6-8, 226 poundsSo.25.911.94.31.3 ast
13Tae DavisForward6-9, 215 poundsSr.27.412.46.62.7 ast
5Mohamed WagueForward6-10, 225 poundsSr.22.37.37.31.6 blk

