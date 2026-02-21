Live Blog: Florida Gators 94, Ole Miss Rebels 75

The No. 12 Florida Gators, who sit atop the SEC standings, put their two winning streaks — six in a row and five straight SEC road games — on the line at Ole Miss. The Rebels are reeling with an eight-game losing streak.

Here are live updates from Florida (20-6, 11-2 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (11-15, 3-10 SEC):

Florida vs. Ole Miss Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 72, Ole Miss 53 (7:56 2H)

The Gators took a 21-point lead with a 9-0 run, their second of the game, including Urban Klavzar’s fourth 3-pointer and his alley oop to Isaiah Brown. Three UF players are in double figures, and the team has made nine 3-pointers (9-19, 47.4%) while holding the Rebels to 2-13 beyond the arc.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 62, Ole Miss 51 (11:39 2H)

Xaivian Lee knocked down his first 3-pointer off a shot fake. The Gators now have five players with a triple and the team is 8-for-17 from deep (47.1%). After a 1-for-10 start beyond the arc, the Rebels just made their second 3-pointer and Malik Dia is keeping them in the game with 22 points.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 53, Ole Miss 40 (15:43 2H)

The Gators have made four of their last five shots, including a 3-pointer by Boogie Fland and back-to-back scores from Alex Condon. He has his second straight 20-point game and sixth of the season.

HALF: Florida 43, Ole Miss 32

The Gators shot 54% and 42% deep (5-12) while holding the Rebels to 38% and 1-7 from 3 (14%). Alex Condon (15/3/3) and Thomas Haugh (14/5/2) have 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists. UF is outrebounding Ole Miss 21-12 but committed nine turnovers, which has led to 10 Rebel points.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 40, Ole Miss 27 (3:26 1H)

Chris Beard has to burn a timeout after back-to-back transition scores for the Gators, who have eight fastbreak points. Thomas Haugh (14) and Alex Condon (13) have the same combined points as the entire Rebels team.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 26, Ole Miss 16 (7:49 1H)

The Gators pushed their lead to double digits with a 14-2 run. Alex Condon has half of UF’s points with 13 as well as three rebounds and three assists.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 19, Ole Miss 14 (11:47 1H)

The Gators pulled in front with a 9-0 run. The team is shooting well from beyond the arc (3-for-4) and the charity stripe (6-for-6). Haugh (9) and Condon (7) have 16 of UF’s 19 points.

SCORE UPDATE: Ole Miss 6, Florida 5 (16:30 1H)

The Rebels had an early 6-0 run, and the Gators haven’t made any field goals since Thomas Haugh’s 3-pointer on the opening possession (3:03 drought).

Florida Gators starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 0 Boogie Fland Guard 6-3, 185 pounds So. 30.1 11.1 2.5 3.6 ast 1 Xaivian Lee Guard 6-4, 180 pounds Sr. 26.9 11.3 3.7 3.6 ast 10 Thomas Haugh Forward 6-9, 215 pounds Jr. 33.8 17.2 6.1 2.0 ast 21 Alex Condon Forward 6-11, 230 pounds Jr. 30.5 13.6 8.1 3.6 ast 9 Rueben Chinyelu Center 6-10, 260 pounds Jr. 24.4 11.8 12.0 .604 fg%

Ole Miss Rebels starters

No. Player Position Height/Weight Class Min. Pts. Rebs. Misc. 6 Ilias Kamardine Guard 6-5, 185 pounds Sr. 30.1 10.6 3.3 3.8 ast 11 Travis Perry Guard 6-1, 185 pounds So. 15.4 5.1 1.4 1.4 3fg 23 Patton Pinkins Guard 6-5, 200 pounds Fr. 22.7 8.7 1.8 1.3 3fg 0 Malik Dia Forward 6-9, 250 pounds Sr. 23.5 13.5 6.0 0.9 blk 4 James Scott Forward 6-10, 225 pounds Jr. 16.4 3.2 3.9 1.0 blk

