Live Blog: Florida Gators 94, Ole Miss Rebels 75
The No. 12 Florida Gators, who sit atop the SEC standings, put their two winning streaks — six in a row and five straight SEC road games — on the line at Ole Miss. The Rebels are reeling with an eight-game losing streak.
Here are live updates from Florida (20-6, 11-2 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (11-15, 3-10 SEC):
Florida vs. Ole Miss Live Blog
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 72, Ole Miss 53 (7:56 2H)
The Gators took a 21-point lead with a 9-0 run, their second of the game, including Urban Klavzar’s fourth 3-pointer and his alley oop to Isaiah Brown. Three UF players are in double figures, and the team has made nine 3-pointers (9-19, 47.4%) while holding the Rebels to 2-13 beyond the arc.
ISAIAH BROWN slams it DOWN ⬇️⬇️⬇️— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 21, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/mcJjLynyOk
4 for 4 ‼️— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 21, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/5C9DDyUCIA
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 62, Ole Miss 51 (11:39 2H)
Xaivian Lee knocked down his first 3-pointer off a shot fake. The Gators now have five players with a triple and the team is 8-for-17 from deep (47.1%). After a 1-for-10 start beyond the arc, the Rebels just made their second 3-pointer and Malik Dia is keeping them in the game with 22 points.
Big Freaky with the SLAM— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 21, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/4DyY48IPa0
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 53, Ole Miss 40 (15:43 2H)
The Gators have made four of their last five shots, including a 3-pointer by Boogie Fland and back-to-back scores from Alex Condon. He has his second straight 20-point game and sixth of the season.
AND ONE— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 21, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/wlbHcbj2wu
HALF: Florida 43, Ole Miss 32
The Gators shot 54% and 42% deep (5-12) while holding the Rebels to 38% and 1-7 from 3 (14%). Alex Condon (15/3/3) and Thomas Haugh (14/5/2) have 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists. UF is outrebounding Ole Miss 21-12 but committed nine turnovers, which has led to 10 Rebel points.
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 40, Ole Miss 27 (3:26 1H)
Chris Beard has to burn a timeout after back-to-back transition scores for the Gators, who have eight fastbreak points. Thomas Haugh (14) and Alex Condon (13) have the same combined points as the entire Rebels team.
Micah. Tommy. Xaivian. in that order 🤌— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 21, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/rdC1S70cdc
on pppoint from behind the arc‼️— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 21, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/Dh8efMuryf
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 26, Ole Miss 16 (7:49 1H)
The Gators pushed their lead to double digits with a 14-2 run. Alex Condon has half of UF’s points with 13 as well as three rebounds and three assists.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Top 16 seeds revealed
March Madness is here
- 2Hot
Joey Aguilar
Judge denies injunction vs NCAA
- 3
Dick Vitale
Offers health update
- 4Trending
Lane Kiffin's year on X
The analytics, Top 10 tweets
- 5
Bracketology
Movement ahead of big weekend
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
the JAM— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 21, 2026
📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/DKqaf7Dmvu
SCORE UPDATE: Florida 19, Ole Miss 14 (11:47 1H)
The Gators pulled in front with a 9-0 run. The team is shooting well from beyond the arc (3-for-4) and the charity stripe (6-for-6). Haugh (9) and Condon (7) have 16 of UF’s 19 points.
Condo 🔭➡️ Tommy— Florida Gators Men’s Basketball (@GatorsMBK) February 21, 2026
🎥 ESPN pic.twitter.com/FyUJEZ41NY
SCORE UPDATE: Ole Miss 6, Florida 5 (16:30 1H)
The Rebels had an early 6-0 run, and the Gators haven’t made any field goals since Thomas Haugh’s 3-pointer on the opening possession (3:03 drought).
Florida Gators starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|0
|Boogie Fland
|Guard
|6-3, 185 pounds
|So.
|30.1
|11.1
|2.5
|3.6 ast
|1
|Xaivian Lee
|Guard
|6-4, 180 pounds
|Sr.
|26.9
|11.3
|3.7
|3.6 ast
|10
|Thomas Haugh
|Forward
|6-9, 215 pounds
|Jr.
|33.8
|17.2
|6.1
|2.0 ast
|21
|Alex Condon
|Forward
|6-11, 230 pounds
|Jr.
|30.5
|13.6
|8.1
|3.6 ast
|9
|Rueben Chinyelu
|Center
|6-10, 260 pounds
|Jr.
|24.4
|11.8
|12.0
|.604 fg%
Ole Miss Rebels starters
|No.
|Player
|Position
|Height/Weight
|Class
|Min.
|Pts.
|Rebs.
|Misc.
|6
|Ilias Kamardine
|Guard
|6-5, 185 pounds
|Sr.
|30.1
|10.6
|3.3
|3.8 ast
|11
|Travis Perry
|Guard
|6-1, 185 pounds
|So.
|15.4
|5.1
|1.4
|1.4 3fg
|23
|Patton Pinkins
|Guard
|6-5, 200 pounds
|Fr.
|22.7
|8.7
|1.8
|1.3 3fg
|0
|Malik Dia
|Forward
|6-9, 250 pounds
|Sr.
|23.5
|13.5
|6.0
|0.9 blk
|4
|James Scott
|Forward
|6-10, 225 pounds
|Jr.
|16.4
|3.2
|3.9
|1.0 blk
Not a member of Gators Online?
CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market.
Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.
SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive breaking news and in-depth stories via email for FREE!