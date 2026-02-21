Skip to main content
Florida
Join Now

Live Blog: Florida Gators 94, Ole Miss Rebels 75

On3 imageby: Zach Abolverdi1 hour agoZachAbolverdi

The No. 12 Florida Gators, who sit atop the SEC standings, put their two winning streaks — six in a row and five straight SEC road games — on the line at Ole Miss. The Rebels are reeling with an eight-game losing streak.

Here are live updates from Florida (20-6, 11-2 SEC) vs. Ole Miss (11-15, 3-10 SEC):

Florida vs. Ole Miss Live Blog

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 72, Ole Miss 53 (7:56 2H)

The Gators took a 21-point lead with a 9-0 run, their second of the game, including Urban Klavzar’s fourth 3-pointer and his alley oop to Isaiah Brown. Three UF players are in double figures, and the team has made nine 3-pointers (9-19, 47.4%) while holding the Rebels to 2-13 beyond the arc.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 62, Ole Miss 51 (11:39 2H)

Xaivian Lee knocked down his first 3-pointer off a shot fake. The Gators now have five players with a triple and the team is 8-for-17 from deep (47.1%). After a 1-for-10 start beyond the arc, the Rebels just made their second 3-pointer and Malik Dia is keeping them in the game with 22 points.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 53, Ole Miss 40 (15:43 2H)

The Gators have made four of their last five shots, including a 3-pointer by Boogie Fland and back-to-back scores from Alex Condon. He has his second straight 20-point game and sixth of the season.

HALF: Florida 43, Ole Miss 32 

The Gators shot 54% and 42% deep (5-12) while holding the Rebels to 38% and 1-7 from 3 (14%). Alex Condon (15/3/3) and Thomas Haugh (14/5/2) have 29 points, eight rebounds and five assists. UF is outrebounding Ole Miss 21-12 but committed nine turnovers, which has led to 10 Rebel points.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 40, Ole Miss 27 (3:26 1H)

Chris Beard has to burn a timeout after back-to-back transition scores for the Gators, who have eight fastbreak points. Thomas Haugh (14) and Alex Condon (13) have the same combined points as the entire Rebels team.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 26, Ole Miss 16 (7:49 1H)

The Gators pushed their lead to double digits with a 14-2 run. Alex Condon has half of UF’s points with 13 as well as three rebounds and three assists.

SCORE UPDATE: Florida 19, Ole Miss 14 (11:47 1H)

The Gators pulled in front with a 9-0 run. The team is shooting well from beyond the arc (3-for-4) and the charity stripe (6-for-6). Haugh (9) and Condon (7) have 16 of UF’s 19 points.

SCORE UPDATE: Ole Miss 6, Florida 5 (16:30 1H)

The Rebels had an early 6-0 run, and the Gators haven’t made any field goals since Thomas Haugh’s 3-pointer on the opening possession (3:03 drought).

Florida Gators starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
0Boogie FlandGuard6-3, 185 poundsSo.30.111.12.53.6 ast
1Xaivian LeeGuard6-4, 180 poundsSr.26.911.33.73.6 ast
10Thomas HaughForward6-9, 215 poundsJr.33.817.26.12.0 ast
21Alex CondonForward6-11, 230 poundsJr.30.513.68.13.6 ast
9Rueben ChinyeluCenter6-10, 260 poundsJr.24.411.812.0.604 fg%

Ole Miss Rebels starters

No.PlayerPositionHeight/WeightClassMin.Pts.Rebs.Misc.
6Ilias KamardineGuard6-5, 185 poundsSr.30.110.63.33.8 ast
11Travis PerryGuard6-1, 185 poundsSo.15.45.11.41.4 3fg
23Patton PinkinsGuard6-5, 200 poundsFr.22.78.71.81.3 3fg
0Malik DiaForward6-9, 250 poundsSr.23.513.56.00.9 blk
4James ScottForward6-10, 225 poundsJr.16.43.23.91.0 blk

Not a member of Gators Online?

CLICK HERE to join the Gators Online community for $1! It’s the top place for passionate Florida fans to find the best insight and news in the market. 

Boasting a talented collection of experienced journalists, we dig deep into recruiting and provide breaking news and analysis on UF sports.

SIGN UP for the Gators Online Newsletter — Receive breaking news and in-depth stories via email for FREE!

You may also like